Bojangles Opens First New Jersey Location in Piscataway

A new Bojangles restaurant opened up at 1000 Stelton Road in Piscataway on March 26. Taking over what used to be an Exxon station, the 2,800-square-foot restaurant brings new life to the location.

Making its first push into the Northeast, this Southern chicken chain picked a busy spot. Customers can find it right by popular stores like ShopRite, Target, and Walmart.

The company has big plans for New Jersey. They're looking to expand across five counties, with new locations coming to Neptune, Marlboro, and Vineland.

"Bojangles is a fresh addition to the New Jersey market, and we're thrilled to introduce its unique Southern flair to Piscataway," said franchisee Dipak Patel to the Shore News Network.

Visitors can watch the "Biscuit Theater" where fresh biscuits are made throughout the day. The kitchen serves up spicy Cajun chicken and tasty buttermilk biscuits from open to close.

The deal was handled by the Goldstein Group in Paramus. Construction crews have been busy turning the former gas station into a restaurant since late 2023.

The restaurant has created fifty new jobs in the area. Customers can get food any time of day and can even order through their phones.

Bojangles started in Charlotte in 1977 and hasn't stopped growing. Now they're bringing their Southern food up north, following other chains making similar moves.

Local business leaders Patel and Agam Vaidya will run the New Jersey operation. The company has also recently opened spots in Las Vegas and Houston.