Evanescence Releases ‘Afterlife,’ Their First New Track in 4 Years
Evanescence has released the new track "Afterlife," which is their first new piece of music since the release of their 2021 The Bitter Truth.
"Afterlife" is featured on the soundtrack for the new Netflix series Devil May Cry which hits the streaming giant on April 3. The series is based on the popular Capcom video game series of the same title.
Per Netflix, "Showrunner Adi Shankar and Studio Mir bring this world to life, with Toshiyuki Morikawa voicing Dante, Fumiko Orikasa as Lady, and Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil. Expect stylish action as Dante battles demons with his signature flair."
So far, there's no indication that Evanescence will be releasing more music in the near future. However, the band does have some sporadic performances scheduled throughout 2025. A full list of the band's upcoming shows is below.
Evanescence - 2025 Concert Dates
5/14 - Halsey x Evanescence - Los Angeles, CA
9/13 - My Chemical Romance x Evanescence - Tampa, FL
9/21 - Louder Than Life 2025 - Louisville, KY
11/1 - Metallica x Evanescence x Suicidal Tendencies - Burswood, Australia
11/5 - Metallica x Evanescence x Suicidal Tendencies - Adelaide, Australia
11/8 - Metallica x Evanescence x Suicidal Tendencies - Docklands, Australia
11/12 - Metallica x Evanescence x Suicidal Tendencies - Milton, Australia
11/15 - Metallica x Evanescence x Suicidal Tendencies - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
11/19 - Metallica x Evanescence x Suicidal Tendencies - Auckland, New Zealand