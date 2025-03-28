Evanescence Releases ‘Afterlife,’ Their First New Track in 4 Years

Evanescence has released the new track "Afterlife," which is their first new piece of music since the release of their 2021 The Bitter Truth.



"Afterlife" is featured on the soundtrack for the new Netflix series Devil May Cry which hits the streaming giant on April 3. The series is based on the popular Capcom video game series of the same title.



Per Netflix, "Showrunner Adi Shankar and Studio Mir bring this world to life, with Toshiyuki Morikawa voicing Dante, Fumiko Orikasa as Lady, and Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil. Expect stylish action as Dante battles demons with his signature flair."