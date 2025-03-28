I always love getting new music. Even reissues or deluxe editions of albums. Did you hear about this? Linkin Park Release Rockin New Track?

CHESTER

I’ll be the first to admit it – I didn’t think Linkin Park would carry on after Chester Bennington passed away. I also didn’t think they should. I know there a number of bands that have switched singers for whatever reason. From bands still trying to break out to big-name acts. Maybe the two biggest switches are AC/DC and Van Halen. And those worked out really well. I just had such fear with LP. I didn't think anyone could hold a candle to Chester. I guess I was proven wrong.

EMILY

When Emily Armstrong was tapped to do lead vocals with LP I thought, there’s no way this going to work. But they quickly released a single which rocked. Then, they played some sold-out shows to fans clamoring to see Linkin Park live. From Zero came out and Linkin Park fans were very receptive to it. And I have to tell you I was really impressed too. The energy of the tracks mixed with the awesome vocals Ms. Armstrong provided was great. Don’t get me wrong……I still miss Chester immensely. However, this “new” Linkin Park does sound invigorated and up for the task of winning over fans.

NEW MUSIC

And now, after From Zero has been out for a bit, the band has decided to release a deluxe edition of From Zero on May 16th. Why would you pick it up? Well, there are three new studio tracks and five live tracks recorded on the band's world tour last year. While I don’t need the live cuts personally, I am intrigued to see where there sound is headed with the new songs.