This Day in Rock History: March 28

On March 28, 1964, Madame Tussauds in London unveiled wax sculptures of The Beatles. They were the first rock band to be honored in the museum. As The Beatles' image changed over the years, so did the wax figures, which received several updates in the '60s. Continue reading if you want more trivia from this day in rock history. You'll find many interesting facts about breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable performances, industry changes, and more.