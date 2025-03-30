All Mixed Up – Baseball’s Back, Remembering Jesse Colin Young

Lovely spring we're having, right? This morning on All Mixed Up we welcome back Major League Baseball, and remember the music of the late Jesse Colin Young.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Spring Fever - Orleans

Marcella - Beach Boys

Here Comes the Sun - Beatles

Watch the Sunrise - Big Star

Raised On Robbery - Joni Mitchell

James Dean - Eagles

Police On My Back - Clash

I Fought the Law - Bobby Fuller Four

Luck and Strange - David Gilmour

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed - Allman Brothers Band

American Equator - Pete Mancini

Dallas - Steely Dan

Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn

Somebody Like You - Richie Furay

Flowers For Cynthia - Gripweeds

Something That You Said - Bangles

Look Into It - Bill Lloyd

Sunlight - Youngbloods

Darkness Darkness - Youngbloods

Darkness Darkness - Robert Plant

Because the Night - Patti Smith

Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith

Frederick - Patti Smith

One of These Things First - Susanna Hoffs

Western Stars - Bruce Springsteen

Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne

Built To Last - Melee

The Hard Way - Pete Yorn

Life On A Chain - Pete Yorn

All In Front of Me Now - Nada Surf

Journeyman - Baseball Project

Centerfield - John Fogerty

Swingin' - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks

Count On You - Rembrandts

I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley

Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet