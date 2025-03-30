All Mixed Up – Baseball’s Back, Remembering Jesse Colin Young

Contests
Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

Lovely spring we're having, right? This morning on All Mixed Up we welcome back Major League Baseball, and remember the music of the late Jesse Colin Young.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Spring Fever - Orleans
Marcella - Beach Boys
Here Comes the Sun - Beatles
Watch the Sunrise - Big Star

Raised On Robbery - Joni Mitchell
James Dean - Eagles
Police On My Back - Clash
I Fought the Law - Bobby Fuller Four

Luck and Strange - David Gilmour
In Memory of Elizabeth Reed - Allman Brothers Band
American Equator - Pete Mancini
Dallas - Steely Dan
Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn
Somebody Like You - Richie Furay
Flowers For Cynthia - Gripweeds
Something That You Said - Bangles
Look Into It - Bill Lloyd

Sunlight - Youngbloods
Darkness Darkness - Youngbloods
Darkness Darkness - Robert Plant

Because the Night - Patti Smith
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
Frederick - Patti Smith
One of These Things First - Susanna Hoffs
Western Stars - Bruce Springsteen
Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne
Built To Last - Melee
The Hard Way - Pete Yorn
Life On A Chain - Pete Yorn
All In Front of Me Now - Nada Surf

Journeyman - Baseball Project
Centerfield - John Fogerty
Swingin' - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
Count On You - Rembrandts
I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley
Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

