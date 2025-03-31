Billy Corgan Forms New Band for 30th Anniversary Album Tour

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

In an unexpected move, Billy Corgan has put together a new lineup for next summer's tour, starting June 7, 2025. The shows celebrate thirty years since the landmark "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" first hit stores.

His new venture, called "Billy Corgan and the Machines of God," features guitarist Kiki Wong, drummer Jake Hayden, and bassist Kid Tigrr. The 22-day tour opens in Baltimore, making its way through major cities before wrapping up in Minneapolis on June 29.

Each show will feature three milestone albums: "Mellon Collie" hits 30 years, while both "Machina/The Machines of God" and "Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music" reach their 25th anniversary. Songs from 2024's "Aghori Mhori Mei" will round out the setlist.

Looking to grab tickets? Presale begins April 1, 2025, with general sales starting April 4. This run won't include former bandmates, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.

Newcomer Wong joins seasoned drummer Hayden, who's played with Dorothy, Beth Ditto, and Missing Persons. Jenna Fournier takes on bass duties as Kid Tigrr.

Fans can pick up an 80-track collection combining both Machina albums with 48 original songs and 32 bonus tracks at Madame Zuzu's. Look out for the 16-track vinyl "Machina/The Machines of God" coming August 22 - pre-orders open June 27.

Chicago's Lyric Opera will host seven special shows called "A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness" from November 21-30, 2025. This release finally brings the Machina albums together officially.