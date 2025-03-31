ENTER ONLINE: Chevelle at the Stone Pony Summer Stage

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chevelle with special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society at the Stone Pony Summer Stage on Saturday, August 23rd!

The underrated rock powerhouse from Grayslake, Illinois, Chevelle has been a 90’s rock staple since their beginning. The band of brothers Pete and Joe Loeffler have had a few changes to the line-up since their beginning in 1995-- including their friend Matt Scott whom they started the band with, other brother Joe Loeffler, and brother-in-law Dean Bernardini. But currently it is just the two brothers, who have been captivating audiences worldwide drawing inspiration for their hard alternative style from bands like The Cure, Helmet, and Tool.

The band's journey was a long path, from their start playing in local music scenes in Illinois, to releasing their debut studio album Point #1 (1999), which garnered moderate success. It really wasn’t until their second studio album Wonder What's Next (2002), that really threw Chevelle into the spotlight, with the fan favorite tracks like “The Red” and “Send the Pan Below” this album went platinum and solidified their place in the mainstream rock industry.

The band’s dedication to their music created products including This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) (2004), Vena Sera (2007), and Sci-Fi Crimes (2009). These albums illustrate the evolution Chevelle went through not only their music, but the rock scene from the 1990’s into the 2000’s.

Chevelle’s chart-topping success was noticed further than just their fans and has garnered many awards, and nominations from academies and organizations. They’ve received many nominations to the Grammys, Billboards, and Loudwire Music Awards, and won 3 GMA Dove Awards.

As they continue to captivate audiences with their lively performances, and thought-provoking lyrics, Chevelle has shown no sign of slowing down—they are still committed to creating and releasing new music and show no intention to stop. As of recent, the band has been working on their newest album post the release of their latest release NIRATIAS (2021) and is heading out on tour this summer with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society.

