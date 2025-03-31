ENTER ONLINE: Our Last Night

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Our Last Night at the Wellmont Theater on Friday, September 12th!

Formed in 2004 by vocalists and brothers Trevor and Matthew Wentworth, the New Hampshire-based Our Last Night has become one of the most popular bands in post-hardcore thanks in part to their online presence. After releasing their first two EPs We’ve Been Holding Back (2004) and Buildings Cities from Scratch (2005) as well as spending time playing their local scene, the band signed to Epitaph Records in 2007. At this point in time, the younger of the brothers Trevor was only 13-turning-14.

The young band would release their first full length album, The Ghosts Among Us in 2008, which was followed two years later by We Will All Evolve (2010). By 2011, Our Last Night was able to book a co-headlining tour of Japan and the US headlining “Young & Restless” tour. In 2013, the band released their Oak Island EP as well as what would later become their bread and butter with the A Summer of Covers EP.

Our Last Night saw the reactions to their covers EP and, alongside their own original works, have released a steady stream of covers since. The have turned everything from pop staples like NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye”, to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” to rap like Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and Drake’s “God’s Plan”, and have even extended their cover to fellow rockers like Twenty One Pilots’ Stressed Out and Korn’s “Falling Away from Me”. They have even dipped out of the traditional covers, releasing an album of Disney covers and doing a series of covers of kid’s TV show themes. The quality and typical subject of the covers have earned the band a dedicated following.

In 2024, Our Last Night went on a nearly completely sold out “Covers Only” tour, where each night the set changed just a little, but was (almost) entirely comprised of their covers. Usually containing a medley of their most covered artist Taylor Swift and a Disney medley, which was obviously very well received with her iron grasp on the music world, the set only had one original song “Sunrise” which was paired with Logic’s “1-800-273-8255" due to their shared emotional message.

Now, Our Last Night is preparing to release the new original album Left Alone (2025), and by preparing, we mean actively releasing it, week by week. The album, being released much like a TV show, is, as the band put it on social media, “Our most ambitious project yet. A thriller story told through music. Each song is an episode. The music videos bring it to life.” To accomplish this, every Thursday except for March 13th and April 17th, the band is releasing a new song and accompanying video, with the full album being completed on May 8th with the track “Erase Me”.

In support of this ambitious album, Our Last Night has also announced the “Double Life” tour, which will cross the country and will most likely touch on both their covers and originals. With the support still to be announced, the tour is already starting to sell well, so get tickets while you still can!

