Pentagram Embraces The Meme, Announces US Tour

Metal veterans Pentagram begin their 15-city journey across America next spring. Starting at Austin's Come And Take It Live on May 11, 2025, they'll roll through Texas before finishing up in Nashville's The Cobra two weeks later.

Their new album "Lightning In A Bottle" drops that same month. The band's tour cuts through the South and Midwest, hitting major festivals like Milwaukee Metal Fest and Maryland Death Fest between smaller venue shows.

The promotion got interesting when the band slapped Bobby Liebling's meme-worthy face across tour posters. This choice adds another chapter to their wild story since 1971.

The May tour dates are as follows:

5/11 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

5/12 Houston, TX Last Concert Cafe

5/13 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

5/14 The Colony, TX Lava Cantina

5/15 Springfield, MO The Regency

5/16 Milwaukee, WI The Rave (Milwaukee Metal Fest)

5/17 Flint, MI Machine Shop

5/18 Syracuse, NY Lost Horizon

5/19 Portland, ME Geno’s Rock Club

5/20 Braintree, MA Widowmaker Brewing

5/21 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (Maryland Deathfest pre-fest)

5/22 Lynchburg, VA Super Rad Arcade

5/23 Summerville, SC Trolley Pub

5/24 Atlanta, GA 529

5/25 Nashville, TN The Cobra