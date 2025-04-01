Ghost Band Announces New Album ‘Skeleta,’ Reveals Fate of Papa Emeritus IV

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 15: Tobias Forge performing as Cardinal Copia of the band Ghost at Barclays Center on December 15, 2018 in New York City.

Swedish metal icons Ghost has locked in April 25, 2025, for their "Skeleta" release, while Papa Emeritus IV moves into his new mysterious role as Frater Imperator.

In a surprising turn, Papa V Perpetua takes the lead following his twin's departure from the final tour dates. Breaking from the usual pattern, this marks the first time a Papa remains alive in the band's dark history.

The latest "Arrival of a Secret Agent" video shows the former singer struggling with his new identity. Under the guidance of Mrs. Psaltarian, his aunt, he navigates through uncharted territory.

This change comes during a difficult time - his mother's recent passing has left a heavy impact on his transition to new duties.

Their new song "Satanized" blasts through speakers with pipe organs clashing against heavy drums, showing off the band's classic sound.

The band launches their global tour on April 15 in Manchester, before tearing through Europe and heading across the ocean to take on America and Mexico.

Fans can look forward to a huge team-up when Ghost performs with metal giants Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath at Manchester's "Back to the Beginning" event on July 5, just before they start their North American run.