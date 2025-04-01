Contests
Shopping With Shelter Dogs – Starring Freddie Mercury

Sometimes I Shop With Shelter Dogs And it makes me feel GREAT! It's Terrie Carr and meeting and working with shelter dogs has been a dream come true for me…

Terrie Carr
Rock N' Ruff Roundtable

Sometimes I Shop With Shelter Dogs

And it makes me feel GREAT! It's Terrie Carr and meeting and working with shelter dogs has been a dream come true for me and something that is a big part of my life. I found my own personal best friends by working with our shelter groups locally (including my rockstar rescue Rosie who came from the Denville Animal Shelter) and there is something about the hearts and faces of these babies that rock my world.

Being able to give a shelter dog a fun afternoon is awesome too! Try it! Head to your local rescue and walk, socialize or donate your time for the dogs, cats and small animals that they have in their care.

I caught up with RBARI's resident rockstar rescue Freddie Mercury, and after we filmed his Rock n' Ruff segment, had a blast cruising around Home Towne Pet Shoppe, picking out toys, and treats and messing the whole place up....so PAWSOME!

I love shopping- Having a dog as a partner is even better

Freddie Mercury Needs A Home

Freddie is a Rock N' Ruffer in need of a special home. He has a few special needs, (you'd never know it) and is a young Pug whose family could no longer care for him. He is fun, feisty, energetic, animal friendly, people friendly and very food motivated. Taking him on a shopping spree through Home Towne Pet Shoppe in Morris Plains was such a delightful experience! Freddie was in heaven! Heading through the aisles, grabbing toys, tasting treats and having the best time. HOWEVER, Freddie would much rather have someone say - "You're My Best Friend", and find his own "Somebody To Love". Check out his personality in our trek around Home Towne and in our Rock N' Ruff video page below.

https://wdhafm.com/2025/03/20/wdhas-rock-n-ruff-with-freddie-mercury-from-rbari-ramapo-bergen-animal-refuge-watch

Rockin' and Ruffin Below

Special Thanks To Home Towne Pet Shoppe For Opening Their Doors To Us

And treating Freddie like a "King Pug" giving him the run of the store. For a little Pug, that's pretty darn cool!

For Info on all three Home Towne Pet shoppe Locations- https://www.hometownepetshoppe.com/products/shop/

Opt To Adopt,

Terrie Carr

Rock N Ruff
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
