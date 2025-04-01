Shopping With Shelter Dogs – Starring Freddie Mercury
Sometimes I Shop With Shelter Dogs
And it makes me feel GREAT! It's Terrie Carr and meeting and working with shelter dogs has been a dream come true for me and something that is a big part of my life. I found my own personal best friends by working with our shelter groups locally (including my rockstar rescue Rosie who came from the Denville Animal Shelter) and there is something about the hearts and faces of these babies that rock my world.
Being able to give a shelter dog a fun afternoon is awesome too! Try it! Head to your local rescue and walk, socialize or donate your time for the dogs, cats and small animals that they have in their care.
I caught up with RBARI's resident rockstar rescue Freddie Mercury, and after we filmed his Rock n' Ruff segment, had a blast cruising around Home Towne Pet Shoppe, picking out toys, and treats and messing the whole place up....so PAWSOME!
I love shopping- Having a dog as a partner is even better
Freddie Mercury Needs A Home
Freddie is a Rock N' Ruffer in need of a special home. He has a few special needs, (you'd never know it) and is a young Pug whose family could no longer care for him. He is fun, feisty, energetic, animal friendly, people friendly and very food motivated. Taking him on a shopping spree through Home Towne Pet Shoppe in Morris Plains was such a delightful experience! Freddie was in heaven! Heading through the aisles, grabbing toys, tasting treats and having the best time. HOWEVER, Freddie would much rather have someone say - "You're My Best Friend", and find his own "Somebody To Love". Check out his personality in our trek around Home Towne and in our Rock N' Ruff video page below.
https://wdhafm.com/2025/03/20/wdhas-rock-n-ruff-with-freddie-mercury-from-rbari-ramapo-bergen-animal-refuge-watch
Rockin' and Ruffin Below
Special Thanks To Home Towne Pet Shoppe For Opening Their Doors To Us
And treating Freddie like a "King Pug" giving him the run of the store. For a little Pug, that's pretty darn cool!
For Info on all three Home Towne Pet shoppe Locations- https://www.hometownepetshoppe.com/products/shop/
Opt To Adopt,
Terrie Carr