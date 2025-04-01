Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market Rebrands, Grows to 500 Vendors for 2025

Get ready for a weekend full of fun as the New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market will be invading the CURE Insurance Arena this Apr. 12-13. Held this year for the 12th time, the event has grown from 40 or so vendor tables and an expected 100 attendees in 2013 to an expected 10,000 visitors daily. The market offers 500 vendors and 12 food trucks, from vintage clothing and original art to taxidermy, horror memorabilia, vinyl records, comics, and more.

This spring's event will also feature celebrity guests from the punk and hardcore scenes, cosplay contests, live music, and on-site tattooing and piercings. It's a sensory overload that celebrates the DIY spirit and countercultural edge that define punk rock. “A lot of New Jerseyans carry chips on their shoulders,” organizer Joseph Kuzemka stated. “That rebelliousness fits well in the rock and roll and punk rock lifestyle.”

Held up to five times a year, the NJ Punk Rock Flea Market has inspired similar events nationwide and across Canada. While rooted in Trenton, it has become a national phenomenon, attracting vendors and fans from across the country.