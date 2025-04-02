Five MUST Hear Volbeat Songs Ahead Of Rock The Park

As we start to see Rock The Park on the horizon, I thought we could look at Five Amazing Volbeat Songs. I'm ready for our concert at PNC and I'm sure you are too.

This year’s bill is awesome for Rock The Park. Headliner Volbeat has so many cool songs that it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch! What I’ve loved about Volbeat since their earlier days is the fact that they’re not afraid to blend different rock genres and flip a track (or album) on its’ head.

However, the vocals always have that consistent delivery so you can always tell who you are listening to. Volbeat's debut record, 2005's The Strength/The Sound/The Songs, is a truly amazing debut and I still pop it on to this day. It took them a while to pick up steam in their home country. However, after a while the album wound up on the Danish charts, peaking at No. 18, and stayed there for quite a while! On their follow-up, “Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil” they threw in even more eclectic sounds.

They’ve got rockabilly, metal, hard rock and alternative, arena rock, and more all mixed into their sound! To see how they’ve progressed and garnered such a huge fanbase over the years is tremendous. But, like I said, they still stay true to their roots. There are so many great songs in their ever-growing library, and no matter the “sound” or genre that the song leans heavily on – when you hear it, you know it’s Volbeat!

With 8 albums under their belts and another on the way BEFORE Rock The Park, let’s take a look at 5 awesome Volbeat tracks.

SAD MAN’S TONGUE: It starts off with a country tone and heads into something I would equate as Rockabiliy meets heavy metal. It’s so fun , with some double bass drumming and a catchy melody. Love this one!

2. HALLELUJAH GOAT: This One certainly brings the heavy riffs throughout. It's still got groove though, with great vocals and interesting lyrics. Oh and that massive chorus! One I hope they play live!

3. A WARRIOR'S CALL: Such a heavy head banging opening and it doesn't let up. Michael Poulsen's vocals are intense and have such a cool cadence. This is great with the chant perfect the PNC BANK ARTS CENTER!

4. DIE TO LIVE: I love when a song could be short and sweet and make you tap your foot the whole time. That's what this little tune does. Such a fun head bopper. I'm sure we'll get it at Rock The Park.