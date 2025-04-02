‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Will Be More Faithful to the Video Games

Most of us have had a love-hate relationship with Resident Evil films, even those who love zombie movies. These adaptations often leave fans feeling betrayed because of how much the films strayed from the source material.

The Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich were fun—don’t get us wrong—but loyal fans of the video game the movies were based on are itching for a film that’s more faithful to the game they love to play. Fortunately, the franchise is getting another shot at the silver screen, and if we’re to believe the director, this one will finally stay true to the game.

A Faithful Resident Evil Reboot?

This upcoming reboot is not the first attempt to revive the franchise. After the six movies led by Jovovich, the 2021 reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, starring Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell, was not as successful as the studio had hoped.

There was also a Netflix series that focused on Albert Wesker, an Umbrella executive, played by the late Lance Reddick. However, like the 2021 Resident Evil reboot, it was also not well received.

Director Zach Cregger announced during CinemaCon that his adaptation will be faithful and unlike its predecessors. Cregger said (via Movie Web), “There’s a moment that comes in almost every Resident Evil game where you find yourself in a dark passageway, your health is almost zero and there’s no way around. You have to go through but you know there’s something awful for you in the darkness. That is a thrill that the Resident Evil games have perfected. My movie will be built in the spirit of those games and follows one central protagonist from point A to point B, as they descend deeper into hell.”

Who’s in the Cast?

The reboot will star Austin Abrams in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Abrams is no stranger to the zombie horror genre, having appeared in The Walking Dead Seasons 5 and 6. Comic Book Movie also reported that Mikey Madison is being considered for the female lead. Madison is currently the "It Girl," having won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her titular role in Anora. She’s also reportedly being pursued by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt for separate movies.

The unconfirmed plot of the movie follows a courier (Abrams) who must deliver a package to a remote hospital but soon finds himself in the middle of an outbreak, fighting mutated creatures to survive.