Sonny Sandoval on Faith, Family, and The Son Of Southtown
Sonny Sandoval Of P.O.D. Is A Legend I recently sat down to chat with a very different kind of rock star. Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D. Sonny is different because the…
Sonny Sandoval Of P.O.D. Is A Legend
I recently sat down to chat with a very different kind of rock star. Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D. Sonny is different because the trappings of rock and roll were never really his deal. He chronicles his rock and roll journey is his new autobiography- "Son Of Southtown- My Life Between Two Worlds" , which is out now and is a tremendous read, whether you are a fan of the band or not.
Sonny's Journey Is An Inspiring And Complicated One
Family drama, loss, the struggle between his feelings of right and wrong, instant success, fame, rebirth, and finding his way through faith, "Son Of Southtown" takes us on Sonny's journey in his own words, and in this episode, Sonny explains how reliving his past helped define his future and how P.O.D. has been a constant in his life.
Sonny Is Special
There is something calming about a chat with Sonny. He brings the peace. He brought it to WDHA for our Parking Lot Party with P.O.D. and our listeners felt it. I know because they told me. Check out P.O.D. on their Payable On Death website below - and grab your copy of "Son Of Southown" here- https://bakerpublishinggroup.com/books/son-of-southtown/420730
Sonny and His Son Justice at WDHA- Photo Credit- Joe Frazz
The bands latest release "Veritas" is out now- and it's pure P.O.D.!