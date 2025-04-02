Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Sonny Sandoval on Faith, Family, and The Son Of Southtown

Sonny Sandoval Of P.O.D. Is A Legend I recently sat down to chat with a very different kind of rock star. Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D. Sonny is different because the…

Terrie Carr
Joe Frazz

Sonny Sandoval Of P.O.D. Is A Legend

I recently sat down to chat with a very different kind of rock star. Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D. Sonny is different because the trappings of rock and roll were never really his deal. He chronicles his rock and roll journey is his new autobiography- "Son Of Southtown- My Life Between Two Worlds" , which is out now and is a tremendous read, whether you are a fan of the band or not.

Sonny's Journey Is An Inspiring And Complicated One

Family drama, loss, the struggle between his feelings of right and wrong, instant success, fame, rebirth, and finding his way through faith, "Son Of Southtown" takes us on Sonny's journey in his own words, and in this episode, Sonny explains how reliving his past helped define his future and how P.O.D. has been a constant in his life.

Sonny Is Special

There is something calming about a chat with Sonny. He brings the peace. He brought it to WDHA for our Parking Lot Party with P.O.D. and our listeners felt it. I know because they told me. Check out P.O.D. on their Payable On Death website below - and grab your copy of "Son Of Southown" here- https://bakerpublishinggroup.com/books/son-of-southtown/420730

https://payableondeath.com

Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

Sonny and His Son Justice at WDHA- Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

The bands latest release "Veritas" is out now- and it's pure P.O.D.!

P.O.D.reconnect with rockers
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Lzzy Hale on How People Pressured Her to Ditch Rock and Go Pop as a Teen
MusicLzzy Hale on How People Pressured Her to Ditch Rock and Go Pop as a TeenErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Michael Poulsen of Volbeat
MusicFive MUST Hear Volbeat Songs Ahead Of Rock The ParkMike Anthony
Steve Harwell (R) and Greg Camp of Smash Mouth perform onstage
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 2Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect