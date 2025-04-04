Liam Neeson was born in Northern Ireland in 1952 and has been a working actor since the late 1970s. While he found a varying degree of success, it wasn’t until Steven Spielberg cast him as Oskar Schindler in “Schindler’s List” that he shot to stardom. After “Schindler,” Neeson scored major roles in movies such as “Gangs of New York,” “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” and the “Taken” franchise. Neeson is also an outspoken activist who has used his celebrity for a variety of issues like legalizing abortion in Ireland and gun control in the U.S.

There are so many great movies coming out. Despite it being slow lately in theatres, let's take a look at Awesome Movie Trailers For Big Summer Films.

The amount of people heading to the theatre to watch a movie has dramatically declined. The box office numbers as of late have been very weak. I’m not sure if it’s because of what’s out or if people would rather just sit in the comfort of their own home and watch a film.

There are some movies on the horizon which have the potential to rake in big bucks, but we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out. This Summer has a ton of cool looking movies opening up. But 2 films in particular have trailers out that you need to see.

First up is the “reboot” if you will, “Superman.” Directed by James Gunn who did an awesome job on the Guardians of The Galaxy films. I think this has potential. Admittedly, I’m not the biggest Superman fan as a character. He’s virtually invincible except for Kryptonite and he’s an alien from another planet. I always have associated more with the heroes with weaknesses or who are more like me and you with some cool abilities.

Nevertheless, the trailer for Superman looks pretty stunning and this newly released one is about 5 minutes and shows a really interesting extended clip. Check it out here:

The other movie that just dropped a trailer is a reboot of “The Naked Gun.” This one stars Liam Niesen playing the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character “Frank Dreben.” I have to admit, again I had a problem with this at first, because to me The Naked Gun was Leslie Nielsen. He just made it! However, after watching the trailer, it looks like this one could have a lot of laughs and be just a fun way to take your mind off of everyday life.

We’ll have to wait and see how these do, but I’m hoping they reinvigorate a slumping box office. In the meantime at lest we have some Awesome Movie Trailers!