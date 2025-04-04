Badflower Releases “Paws” – Josh Katz’s Love Letter To His Best Friend

Badflower Is Such A Cool Band- And They Write About Emotion

Badflower- California Band, set to release their third album- "No Place Like Home" on June 20th- and if you've followed the band you know how frontman Josh Katz feels about his dog- Maggie. She is 16 years old. She is his touring companion, merch model, hiking partner, best friend.

It's Terrie Carr - and our listening family knows my feeling about dogs. And I know YOUR feeling as well- This song hit me right in the heart! I've been hearing about it for weeks, and it is incredible. I will share what Josh posted on Instagram- badflowermusic

It’s hard for me to talk about “paws” right now without getting super personal so I’m just gonna rip off the bandaid. This dog has been with me for my entire adult life. If you’ve been following us for a while, you know I absolutely worship her. She’s been the star of our music video, a merch model, tour companion, (she might have more fan art than I do) and truly just my best friend. I initially wrote the song imagining how it would feel when I lost her, but didn’t expect that she would take a turn for the worst right around the release. So this is an intense moment for me. She’s hanging in there for now, good days and bad days. But I’ve had to accept that she doesn’t have much longer. So I’m just gonna do my best to be present with her for as long as I can.





Our new song, ‘Paws,’ is about losing a pet,” frontman Josh Katz explains. “It’s a very serious

thing, and it’s something I’ve been through, and I know a lot of other people have been through.

I live on a farm by myself in the middle of nowhere, so I don’t have very many friends. My

animals are my whole world. It’s a sad topic, but I like sad songs, and I hope it can help

someone going through that experience right now.

