Josh Faiola
Cash-In With WDHA

Everyone needs a little more dough. So Cash In with WDHA starting April 7th!

Want a shot to score $1,000 FIVE times a day? Here's how to enter in our nationwide contest:

  • Be listening at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 Noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM EACH weekday for our special keyword on air.
  • Put down whatever you are doing and text that keyword to 45911 or enter it here on our website or on our swanky new app
  • Then sit back, relax, and dream about what you'd do with $1,000 CASH. The contesting center will contact the winner.

Be listening from April 7th through May 10th.

*This is a National Contest*

WDHA National Cash Contest Spring 2025Download
Josh FaiolaWriter
