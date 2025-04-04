Rock N’ Ruff with Susie and Tripp From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter
Rock N' Ruff Is Hitting The Road This Spring!
Meeting dogs up for adoption, shelter groups that work so hard for them and pet friendly places helping to enhance the lives of our furry family in our community. It's Terrie Carr and I headed out to Garden State K-9 on Rt. 10 in Succasunna to meet up with my friend Sunny Nowell from Randolph Regional Animal Shelter to meet two perfect pups- Susie (white) and Tripp (brindle) . Susie and Tripp are Bulldog mixes, who are a bonded pair that must be adopted together. They are 8 years old, happy, friendly, affectionate, love their toys, hanging out together and seem to love everyone they meet. Susie and Tripp eat, play, sleep and hang together all day. They are best friends and must be adopted together. They are such well behaved puos, and have won over the hearts of everyone at the shelter. And they won my heart over too!
