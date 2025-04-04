Rock N’ Ruff with Susie and Tripp From Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

Contests
Rock N' Ruff Is Hitting The Road This Spring!

Meeting dogs up for adoption, shelter groups that work so hard for them and pet friendly places helping to enhance the lives of our furry family in our community. It's Terrie Carr and I headed out to Garden State K-9 on Rt. 10 in Succasunna to meet up with my friend Sunny Nowell from Randolph Regional Animal Shelter to meet two perfect pups- Susie (white) and Tripp (brindle) . Susie and Tripp are Bulldog mixes, who are a bonded pair that must be adopted together. They are 8 years old, happy, friendly, affectionate, love their toys, hanging out together and seem to love everyone they meet. Susie and Tripp eat, play, sleep and hang together all day. They are best friends and must be adopted together. They are such well behaved puos, and have won over the hearts of everyone at the shelter. And they won my heart over too!

TC Collection

https://gardenstatek9.com - For Info On Garden State K-9

https://www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org- For Info on Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

Don't forget to check out all of our adoptable dogs on the Rock n' Ruff page- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

And my shopping spree with Freddie Mercury who is looking for a home! https://wdhafm.com/2025/04/01/shopping-with-shelter-dogs-starring-freddie-mercury/

And don't forget to OPT TO ADOPT!

Have a shelter you'd like me to visit? Reach out to TC@WDHAFM.COM

And follow me on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tcrockdog/

Terrie Carr

Rock N Ruff
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
