All Mixed Up – We’re Putting the Band Back Together

We're putting the band back together this morning on All Mixed Up.

We have songs about being in a band, being on the road, making records…you name it!

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - Beatles

Shooting Star - Bad Company

The Road - Kinks

Opening Act - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Homeward Bound - Simon & Garfunkel

Turn the Page - Metallica

The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys - Traffic

Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits

Rock and Roll Star - Byrds

Into the Great Wide Open - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Star - Stealers Wheel

Starry Eyes - Records

They Called It Rock - Nick Lowe

The Entertainer - Billy Joel

We're An American Band - Grand Funk Railroad

All the Way To Memphis - Mott the Hoople

Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen

The Load Out/Stay - Jackson Browne

Band On the Run - Paul McCartney and Wings

Becoming Led Zeppelin 1-hour feature.