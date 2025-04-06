All Mixed Up – We’re Putting the Band Back Together

Contests
We’re putting the band back together this morning on All Mixed Up. We have songs about being in a band, being on the road, making records…you name it! Opening Theme…

We're putting the band back together this morning on All Mixed Up.

We have songs about being in a band, being on the road, making records…you name it!

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - Beatles
Shooting Star - Bad Company
The Road - Kinks

Opening Act - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Homeward Bound - Simon & Garfunkel
Turn the Page - Metallica

The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys - Traffic
Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits
Rock and Roll Star - Byrds
Into the Great Wide Open - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Star - Stealers Wheel
Starry Eyes - Records
They Called It Rock - Nick Lowe

The Entertainer - Billy Joel
We're An American Band - Grand Funk Railroad
All the Way To Memphis - Mott the Hoople

Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen
The Load Out/Stay - Jackson Browne
Band On the Run - Paul McCartney and Wings

Becoming Led Zeppelin 1-hour feature.

Thanks for listening this morning. This "putting the band back together" theme is something I think we'll be doing on a regular basis!

