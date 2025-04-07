At Rock The Park this year, Halestorm is supporting Volbeat and it's going to be epic. Let's Look at 5 Amazing Halestorm Songs!

Halestorm is one of those bands I feel has been around forever. Though, that’s not the case. In the relatively short amount of time we were introduced to them to now, they’ve been putting out amazing albums and big radio rockers.

That’s one of the reasons I’m excited to have them on our WDHA Rock The Park Bill. The other reason is that in concert, they’re outstanding to watch live. Lzzy is a force to be reckoned with. Her voice can fill a large arena and knock you back. The band is tight, energetic, and fueled by their mission to blow you away when you watch them. They trul are amazing at any show I’ve seen them and this year’s Rock The Park will be no different.

Having so many hit songs like Halestorm does, must make it difficult for the band to put together a setlist. What do you pick? Do you play a best-of-set, or throw in some deeper cuts for the hardcore fans too? It feels like a tough decision, but I’ve always thought Lzzy and the boys do a really good job of playing a fun mix.

There are certain staples I think most fans want to hear. And of course, there are some deep cuts, that bigger Halestorm addicts would love to see at Rock The Park too.

Regardless of what they play, one thing is for sure – it’s going to be a really hard and driving set with lots of frenetic energy! I thought we could take a look at five amazing Halestorm songs that would be cool to see live. Or five songs that are just impressive to listen to anytime!

FREAK LIKE ME: This is an anthem, no doubt. Everyone should sing the chorus out loud. It's a driving beast of a song with a cool riff!

2. ROCK SHOW: This one is super polished. Perfect for Rock The Park. The hand claps are nice for everyone to following along to. And the chorus is big and easy to sing with!

3. UNCOMFORTABLE: Talk about a banger. This rocker is uptempo, gets you moving, and can cause a bit of commotion at a live show. Such a cool track.

4. KILLING OURSELVES TO LIVE: The opening guitars are awesome with a really cool beat. Then it's a very melodic, anthemic chorus that comes in to sucker punch you. What a killer track!