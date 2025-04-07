Clem Burke, Drummer For Blondie, New Jersey Native Dies At 70

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 13: Musician Clem Burke performs onstage at Smithsonian Channel presents Blondie Powered by Yahoo Live from SXSW on March 13, 2014 in Austin, Texas.

Clem Burke, the driving force behind Blondie's drum sound, has died at 70 after a private battle with cancer.

From their first album in 1976 through 2017's "Pollinator," Burke's unique drumming drove every Blondie album. His 40-year journey with the band defined an age of musical creativity.

A Bayonne native born November 24, 1954, Burke got his start playing in local bands during the late '60s. When he joined Blondie in 1975, nobody could have guessed the amazing musical connection that would develop.

Burke's powerful drumming reached well beyond Blondie. He played on recordings with music legends Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop. His distinct style drove Joan Jett's hit "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" and brought energy to Pop's "Zombie Birdhouse."

The drummer's talent attracted rock's biggest names. He played with Pete Townshend on "White City: A Novel," laid down tracks for Eurythmics' "In the Garden," and even played for The Ramones as Elvis Ramone.

His grip on punk and new wave caught the eye of music experts. In 2006, Burke and his original Blondie bandmates made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His fellow musicians praised how crucial he was in creating their unique sound. They called him "the heartbeat of Blondie," noting how his rhythm shaped their musical style.