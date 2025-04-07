ENTER ONLINE: Psychology of Dogs

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Psychology of Dogs at the Mayo PAC on Thursday, April 17th!

Introducing: The Psychology of Dogs

Unlock the secrets of your furry friend at our groundbreaking live show, The Psychology of Dogs! Join us for an unforgettable evening where our dog behavior expert will give insight into how dogs think, how to better understand their behavior and ultimately how to enjoy the best of these joyful members of our families!

What to Expect:

A world class expert in dog behavior full of stories, charisma, charm and entertainment value for our audiences.

Hand-selected dogs on stage. A few well trained dogs will be used to illustrate and interpret behaviors for the audience

Exclusive video package – a curated video experience filled with, demonstrations of specific behaviors behind discussed as well as tangible training tips and techniques that you can implement right away!

Direct audience interaction. The audience will have opportunities to engage directly with the show in various ways; From Q&A segments to using audience members as on-stage volunteers in an effort to show how human behavior is at the root of all of our dogs’ behaviors.

Whether you’re a seasoned dog owner or a curious newcomer, this show will equip you with the tools to foster a deeper connection with your four-legged companion.

Join Us and Discover:

The science behind dog behavior

Effective, easy to implement training strategies

Tips for enhancing communication with your pet

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn and connect! Grab your tickets now and emBARK on a journey to better understand your best friend!

The Psychology of Dogs – Where Knowledge Meets Love!

Alexander Lopez – The DogFather Dog Institute

Alex Lopez’s lifelong love for animals and passion for dog training began in his childhood, where he grew up on farms alongside his stepfather, a renowned horse trainer. Watching his stepfather build remarkable bonds with animals opened Alex’s eyes to the profound connection humans can share with other species. It was there, amidst the rhythms of farm life, that “The DogFather” was born.

As the founder of the DogFather Dog Institute (DFDI), Alex has dedicated his career to helping humans and their canine companions better understand and communicate with one another. His methods focus on positive reinforcement, emphasizing kindness, patience, and consistency to foster trust and long-lasting behavioral changes. Alex excels at addressing a wide range of behaviors, from basic obedience in puppies and adult dogs to more complex challenges, such as acclimating rescue dogs to new homes and managing reactivity. While his primary approach focuses on positive reinforcement, Alex is also skilled in incorporating alternative tools and techniques when necessary, ensuring that every method prioritizes the dog’s well-being and the owner’s comfort.

Alex’s expertise has earned him recognition as Long Beach’s Best Dog Trainer by the Long Beach Post, a title that reflects his commitment to excellence. Over the years, he has built a loyal following of over half a million people across social media platforms. With the help of his own beloved dogs, Zeke and Penelope, Alex creates engaging content that combines education and entertainment. His videos have reached an audience of over 100 million viewers, offering practical tips on command training, behavior modification, and, most importantly, strengthening the human-canine bond.

Through private lessons and comprehensive board-and-train programs, Alex provides tailored solutions for every dog and owner. His compassionate approach has garnered glowing testimonials from clients, who praise his ability to transform challenging behaviors while preserving and enhancing each dog’s unique personality. Additionally, he contributes to educational content, such as articles on training techniques, to help a broader audience address common behavioral issues.

Alex’s unique blend of cultural heritage and professional expertise has been featured in media outlets, including FOX 11 Los Angeles, where he discusses his approach to dog training and his viral videos that combine his Hispanic roots with his passion for canine behavior.

From the farm to the digital stage, Alex Lopez continues to make an indelible mark in the world of dog training. Through his work with DFDI, he remains steadfast in his mission: to build bridges of understanding and love between humans and their furry family members.

Jennifer Winegardner – Emcee/Host

Jennifer has been seen Off Broadway in The Awesome 80s Prom, Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding and Murder at Midnight. Other NYC credits include revivals of L’il Abner, Oh Lady! Lady!! and The Girlfriend, as well as concerts at Lincoln Center and Symphony Space. In addition to countless regional & summer stock productions, tours, showcases and industrials, she’s toured the US in productions of Beauty and the Beast, It’s A Wonderful Life, and Cinderella.

Television appearances include roles on Rescue Me, Chappelle’s Show and Late Night with David Letterman. She was also featured in the feature film The Night Listener in a scene opposite Robin Williams.

Jennifer co-wrote, produced and recorded two award-winning CDs of original children’s music – Songs to Blather By and Playground of My Mind – with her husband, William Winegardner – as Bubboon’s Tunes.

She also wrote book music & lyrics for a Halloween musical revue called Halloween Hullabaloo.

