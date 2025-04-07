ENTER ONLNE: Get the Led Out: A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Get the Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep" at the Wellmont Theater on Sunday, June 15th!

ere are cover bands, and then there are immersive experiences, and Get the Led Out is the latter. The band has captured everything about the legendary Led Zeppelin’s music and brought it back to the stage. Based in Philadelphia, the band is made up of vocalist Paul Sinclair, guitarists Paul Hammond and Tommy Zamp, keyboard player Eddie Kurek, bassist Seth Chrisman, and drummer Derek Smith.

The sextet’s main goal is to deliver the most accurate performance of Led Zeppelin’s music possible, and their multi-instrumental abilities allow them to do just that. If it’s on the album, it gets played live, be it a third guitar, extra percussion, or anything in between. Skipping over the gimmicks of mimicry down to fake accents, Get the Led Out focus on the most important part, the music.

Due to their performance being so true to the original recordings, Get the Led Out has been considered “The American Led Zeppelin”. Hitting the obvious classics from the earlier years, as well as dipping into the deep cuts and acoustic favorites like “Tangerine”, it’s no surprise they’ve earned that title.

Tickets are on sale now at wellmonttheater.com.

