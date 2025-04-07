WIN ON-AIR: 311

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 311 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sunday, June 29th!

Omaha, Nebraska’s 311 was formed in 1988 and has become a major member of the reggae and rock communities since. Comprised of vocalist and guitarist Nick Hexum, lead guitarist Tim Mahoney, bassist Aaron “P-Nut” Wills, drummer Chad Sexton, and vocalist and auxiliary musician Doug “SA” Martinez, the band released a handful of EPs and demos before releasing their first album Music in 1993. While the album as a whole didn’t perform well on charts, the single “Do You Right” did very well for a debut release, receiving radio support and landing at number 27 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart. The next year saw the release of their second album, Grassroots.

1995 saw the release of 311’s self-titled album which was their big breakthrough. The second single from the album, “Down” toped the Modern Rock chart and has become one of if not their biggest songs to date. The third single “All Mixed Up” also performed remarkably well, hitting the number 4 spot on the same chart. This success landed the band on various network TV shows such as Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Late Show with David Letterman.

311’s success continued in the years following, with 1997’s Transistor peaking at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, 1999’s Soundsystem featuring the single “Come Original” that peaked at number 6 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart, and 2001’s From Chaos which contained another massive hit for the band in the single “Amber”. Their seventh release, Evolver was released in 2003 and was supported by their first annual “Unity Tour” that summer.

While continuing their annual “Unity Tour”, they released the albums Don’t Tread on Me (2005), Uplifter (2007), Universal Pulse (2011), Stereolithic (2014), Mosaic (2017), Voyager (2019), and their most recent album Full Bloom (2024). Another annual event held by the band is 311 Day, usually held on or around March 11th. This single day, which has since expanded to multiple nights and even its own cruise, features an extended set from the band, with the shortest live set being 25 songs and the longest at 68 for 2004’s edition of the show.

