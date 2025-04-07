Shinedown Releases The Video For “Dance Kid Dance”

Contests
Shinedown Has New Music And A New York Show

It's Terrie Carr and it's a SHINEDOWN SPRING/SUMMER!

Proving that you can "Dance To Banging Rock Songs" - Shinedown returned in January with a BANGING new tune "Dance, Kid, Dance" and the video (filmed in Brooklyn) directed by Lewis Cater is out - featuring a blistering band performance and some amazing young dancers. Singer Brent Smith said on his social media pages-

 "One of the coolest things about the video for us as a band, is that every time you watch it you see something new, and exciting. We had an absolute blast making it and we hope the fans love it as much as we do.”

The "Dance, Kid, Dance tour kicks off in three weeks, with a show coming to Madison Square Garden on Sunday July 20th with special guests Bush and Morgan Wade.

Can You Say Number 1?

Shinedown has charted 20 number one singles on the mainstream rock charts - (DKD was their 20th) with Three Days Grace, Five Finger Death Punch and Foo Fighters trailing closely behind, and as we wait on the follow up to 2022's - "Planet Zero"- Get ready for more music from one of our favorite WDHA bands!

Check out my recent interview with Shinedown bassist Eric Bass too!

Get tickets for the Madison Square Garden show - https://www.ticketmaster.com/shinedown-dance-kid-dance-new-york-new-york-07-20-2025/event/3B00622EA9E711A5

And for more info - https://www.shinedown.com

Rock On!

Terrie Carr

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
