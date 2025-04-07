Shinedown Releases The Video For “Dance Kid Dance”
It's Terrie Carr and it's a SHINEDOWN SPRING/SUMMER!
Proving that you can "Dance To Banging Rock Songs" - Shinedown returned in January with a BANGING new tune "Dance, Kid, Dance" and the video (filmed in Brooklyn) directed by Lewis Cater is out - featuring a blistering band performance and some amazing young dancers. Singer Brent Smith said on his social media pages-
"One of the coolest things about the video for us as a band, is that every time you watch it you see something new, and exciting. We had an absolute blast making it and we hope the fans love it as much as we do.”
The "Dance, Kid, Dance tour kicks off in three weeks, with a show coming to Madison Square Garden on Sunday July 20th with special guests Bush and Morgan Wade.
Can You Say Number 1?
Shinedown has charted 20 number one singles on the mainstream rock charts - (DKD was their 20th) with Three Days Grace, Five Finger Death Punch and Foo Fighters trailing closely behind, and as we wait on the follow up to 2022's - "Planet Zero"- Get ready for more music from one of our favorite WDHA bands!
Check out my recent interview with Shinedown bassist Eric Bass too!
Get tickets for the Madison Square Garden show - https://www.ticketmaster.com/shinedown-dance-kid-dance-new-york-new-york-07-20-2025/event/3B00622EA9E711A5
And for more info - https://www.shinedown.com
