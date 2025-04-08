What Year Is It? 2000s Bands are Killing It Right Now

Is It 2003? 2004? 2005? 2025!? No Way

It's Terrie Carr and 2025 has brought us BACK to the 2000's! When bands like Shinedown, Seether, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence were born.

Please note that ROCK is alive and kicking these days with downloads, streams, sold-out shows and the bands that are celebrating 20-plus years making music are leading the pack.

Rock music streams are the second most streamed genre of music so keep finding and streaming your favorite bands!

Disturbed are back with a heavy masterpiece. "I Will Not Break" comes 25 years after "The Sickness" and is backed up by a killer sold out tour.



Evanescence returns with "Afterlife" from the Netflix series- "Devil May Cry" 22 years after their debut. Gearing up for their 6th record.

Ben Burnley is writing them as if it was 2001 and Breaking Benjamin's EP was on its way to us! "Awaken" is BB at its finest, with mega-heavy thunder, introspective lyrics, and dark melodies. They are at the Prudential Center this September.

Seether have put out one of their best albums to date with "The Surface Seems So Far" - their ninth album. Their 2002 debut introduced us to a band that would dominate the rock charts with hit single after single.

20 number one singles at rock radio later, Shinedown hit the 20 mark with "Dance, Kid, Dance- a banger that shows us you can dance to a heavy, jamming track. Their 2023 debut- "Leave a Whisper" is still one of my favorite debits of all time. Check the band out at Madison Square Garden on 7/20.

"Back To Life" Hinder's new album is out on May 23rd and I'm looking so forward to it! Perfect timing 20 years after their debut!

Linkin Park are back! With Emily Armstrong out in front - "From Zero" is their latest release with a deluxe edition of the album getting lots of attention for it's three perviously unreleased tracks including "Up From The Bottom" .

When a band does it RIGHT- You need to take notice! Three Days Grace has had two fantastic singers and we get both on their new single "Mayday" and an upcoming new record - "Explosions" - Epic performances fro m both Adam Gontier and Matt Walst. LOVE these guys together.

The original 2000's garage rocker Jack White may be without his partner, White Striper Meg, but he still making amazing, innovative brilliant noise! "No Name" is Jacks latest solo record- brilliant guitars, song strong. So good.

Christian Nu Metal originators P.O.D. returned last year with their 11th studio record "Veritas" and it won't quit. So happy Sonny and the band are still making music after they burst on the music scene in 1999 with "Southtown". They are better than ever.

Chevelle returns! They debuted in 1999, and Chevelle went double platinum in 2002 with their album "Wonder What's Next" and they are set to release their 10th album this year. Their new tune "Rabbit Hole" is amazing.

Long live the 2000's! A great decade that is still rocking!

Check out my interviews with rockers including some on this list on Reconnect With Rockers - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Rock On!