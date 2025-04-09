WIN ON-AIR: WDHA Presents: Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace

Listen to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see WDHA Presents: Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace at the Prudential Center on Wednesday, September 10th!

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace, two bands with a long history with WDHA are joining forces for a co-headlined experience set to knock your socks off!

Breaking Benjamin formed in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania in 1999 as a four-piece act releasing their first studio album called Saturate in 2002. The album gained little media coverage, but still received positive reviews. The release led to the band playing on the Jagermeister Music Tour in 2003 and opening for Godsmack.

2004 saw the release of their sophomore album called We Are Not Alone, which featured the singles “So Cold” and “Sooner or Later”. Both songs reached number 2 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. “So Cold” even went on to become a Platinum single for Breaking Benjamin in 2015. The attention the album was generating pre-release helped lead to a co-headlining tour with Evanescence, Seether, and Three Days Grace.

Breaking Benjamin’s third album in 2006 called Phobia was interestingly a concept album that focused on frontman Benjamin Burnley’s various fears. It featured arguably the band’s most well-known song “The Diary of Jane”. This single was immediately added to rock playlists and reach Double Platinum status in 2015. Two additional singles were included on the album – “Breath” and “Until the End”- both of which achieved great success as well.

The band maintained their mainstream rock success with their fourth album in 2009 called Dear Agony. This album featured three singles as well – “Lights Out”, “Give Me A Sign”, and the lead single “I Will Not Bow”. Touring to support this album put Breaking Benjamin on bills with Shinedown, Nickelback, Flyleaf, and more.

Breaking Benjamin took a hiatus from releasing new music for a few years until 2015 with the release of Dark Before Dawn followed by Ember in 2018. However, they continued to tour with equally huge acts throughout that time and have headlined many WDHA Presents shows including Rock The Park and Rock the Rock Fest.

Formed in Norwood, Ontario in 1992, Three Days Grace, originally known as Groundswell, was a short-lived project that disbanded in 1995. Come 1997, the group reformed under their current name and two new guitarists and has since been going strong. Originally, the lineup consisted of vocalist and guitarist Adam Gontier, drummer Neil Sanderson, and bassist Brad Walst before adding Barry Stock to the band in 2003.

From an early stage, Three Days Grace had been writing material, eventually trimming down several years’ worth of material to a demo album with the help of producer Gavin Brown. In 2003, the band released their debut album Three Days Grace which was met with high praise and would eventually be certified double Platinum in the US by the RIAA. The album featured singles “Just Like You, “Home”, “Wake Up”, and one of their biggest songs to date “I Hate Everything About You”.

The follow up to Three Days Grace was One-X in 2006. Much of the album's lyrics were written by Adam while recovering from addiction, making it a significantly personal album for him. This personal touch and extremely emotional fuel for the album led to a smash hit for Three Days Grace, landing at number 2 on the Canadian Albums chart and number 5 on the Billboard 200. The album featured some of the band’s biggest and most successful singles in “Animal I Have Become” and “Riot”.

The band would release another two albums in Life Starts Now (2009) and Transit of Venus (2012) before Adam would depart the band in 2013 and eventually form the supergroup Saint Asonia in 2014. Filling the spot would be Brad’s younger brother Matt Walst, originally for their quickly approaching tour with Shinedown and P.O.D., and eventually full time. Three Days Grace would release another three albums with Matt at the helm in Human (2015), Outsider (2018), and their most recent album Explosions in 2022.

Then, in October of 2024, the band teased some studio work that featured Adam before later expanding on the teaser to reveal that Adam was once again a part of the band. Not only would Adam be returning, but Matt would remain in the group as a co-lead vocalist, making the group a dual-vocalist quintet. The band, using the moniker “Three Days Grace 2X” to signify the two vocalists, has since toured in support of Disturbed and released the single “Mayday” which quickly became yet another number one song for the band in both the US and Canada. A new album is currently in the works with a release window of June 2025 currently being eyed.

