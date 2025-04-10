Metallica has put out great music over the years with many cool guitar solos. Metallica's Kirk Hammett Thinks "Hero Of The Day" Has His Best Solo. What about you? What's Your favorite? Or what do you think his best is?

While we all know Metallica's Kirk Hammett can play, everyone’s choice for what is his best solo is just opinion. This can’t be based in fact. It’s whatever moves you and sounds good to you. I mean, that’s the reason we listen to Metallica music in the first place - To get moved by the music.

I’ve heard the guitar naysayers complain that Kirk doesn’t change up his style enough, but I’ll tell you this – he plays what works for each song. It could be a long drawn-out solo with an epic build or a shorter, grooving, lighter ditty, he brings it. Is it technically the best playing? I’m a drummer, so I have no idea, but it sure sounds good.

What I like about Kirk’s best solos is they do have a build to them and many of them also feed off of what the always-beat-up-on Lars Ulrich is playing on drums. They work so well together as James holds down the rhythm section. It’s really tight and fun to listen to. Sure, there was more shredding on the earlier albums. But I would say that since Death Magnetic Kirk has still been doing his fair share of awesome guitar work.

So, Metallica's Kirk Hammett Thinks "Hero Of The Day" Has His Best Solo. Check it out below as well as 4 other awesome solos from the great guitarist.

HERO OF THE DAY: This is the one Kirk thinks is the best. I like it, but personally it's nota favorite of mine. Though the song overall does have a unique vibe.

2. THE SHORTEST STRAW: This one is from the "Justice..." Album and man is it a banger. I love how Lars and Kirk play off of each other. It's an epic solo and epic song. What a killer tune!

3. MASTER OF PUPPETS: This one recently regained popularity as it was featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things on Netflix. One of Metallica's biggest, most brilliant songs. The solo is a shredder for sure and a lot of fun to listen to.

4. THE UNFORGIVEN: I love the way this one builds. It just sounds like it fits perfectly in the song and captures the emotion and intensity of the rest of this anthemic Metallica hit.