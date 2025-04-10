New Jersey Film Expo Coming to Meadowlands Arena in May 2025

Silhouette of film crews and video camera on special dolly crane with film lights equipment and blue screen set. Film Production behind the scenes studio set in silhouette style. Behind video shooting

The Screen Alliance of New Jersey will host its first NJ Film Expo at Meadowlands Arena next May. State officials from both the Motion Picture Commission and Economic Development Authority back this major event.

At the expo, guests can browse vendor displays, join expert talks, and meet state officials. They'll learn about tax breaks and connect with production teams across New Jersey. Short sessions mix with in-depth workshops to keep things moving.

With Netflix now at Fort Monmouth and fresh tax breaks in place, New Jersey's film scene keeps growing. The expo brings studios, vendors, and industry experts under one roof to show off what the state offers.

"New Jersey is ready at this very moment, fully equipped and well-stocked to handle productions of any size, not in the future, but today," said SANJ President Gannon Murphy to NJBIZ.

Thanks to Film Ready NJ, cities like West Orange now attract major studios. Jersey City's Cinelease Studios at Caven Point stands as the state's biggest film site, marking a shift in production trends.

Nick Day, Vice President of SANJ, sees big changes ahead. "We may be on the opposite coast from Hollywood, but New Jersey has become just as much of a powerhouse for film and television production," said Day to NJBIZ.

As studios flock to New Jersey, the state keeps sweetening the deal. Money flows through tax breaks and funding programs, making the state more attractive for filmmakers. Small crews and big productions alike find what they need here.