Ready To Bark In The Park? Bring Your Pup For A Minor League Game

It's Terrie Carr and you know me best from my long history rocking at WDHA and of course my LOVE of dogs, but did you know I also do some on air work at one of our stations on the Jersey Shore?

100.1 WJRZ- Such a fun place for me to flex my "hit" muscles, have some fun near the beach and I'm proud to be there. The station also loves dogs and lets me be the voice of their "Happy Tails" feature, helping pups on the shore find forever homes. Love my babies all over the state and our south Jersey friends in rescue do such a great job

Check out some of our dogs and cats!

Bark In The Park Is Coming- Grab a "Paw Pass"

Ozzy tells you to "Bark At The Moon" - But did you know you can "Bark In The Park"?

There is nothing better than Baseball and Dogs! And you can have both at Bark In The Park-

We're rolling out the red carpet for our favorite four-legged friends! Bring your dog to our annual Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 27th from 10am-1pm at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood - home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws!

We'll have lots of FREE fun before the gates open- like the infamous Kissing Contest, Doggie Talent Show, Musical “Chairs” and more!

Also, one of our favorite parts of the day will be the "Doggie Adoption Showcase" on our rescue runway! Local animal shelters and rescue groups will be on site with adoptable dogs, we'll tell you about the pups & they will walk on the Red Carpet!

Joe Frazz

You & your dog can attend the 1pm BlueClaws game with the purchase of a game ticket and “Paw Pass!”

For tickets and info, visit Blueclaws.com!

Don't forget to check out our Rock N' Ruff adoptables- This week- Susie and Tripp

https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff - And all of our adoptable dogs.

