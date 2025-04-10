Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ready To Bark In The Park? Bring Your Pup For A Minor League Game

TC Here And I’m Taking The Mission Down The Parkway! It’s Terrie Carr and you know me best from my long history rocking at WDHA and of course my LOVE…

Terrie Carr

TC Here And I'm Taking The Mission Down The Parkway!

It's Terrie Carr and you know me best from my long history rocking at WDHA and of course my LOVE of dogs, but did you know I also do some on air work at one of our stations on the Jersey Shore?

100.1 WJRZ- Such a fun place for me to flex my "hit" muscles, have some fun near the beach and I'm proud to be there. The station also loves dogs and lets me be the voice of their "Happy Tails" feature, helping pups on the shore find forever homes. Love my babies all over the state and our south Jersey friends in rescue do such a great job

Check out some of our dogs and cats!

https://wjrz.com/shows/happytails

Bark In The Park Is Coming- Grab a "Paw Pass"

Ozzy tells you to "Bark At The Moon" - But did you know you can "Bark In The Park"?

There is nothing better than Baseball and Dogs! And you can have both at Bark In The Park-

We're rolling out the red carpet for our favorite four-legged friends! Bring your dog to our annual Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 27th from 10am-1pm at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood - home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws!

We'll have lots of FREE fun before the gates open- like the infamous Kissing Contest, Doggie Talent Show, Musical “Chairs” and more! 

Also, one of our favorite parts of the day will be the "Doggie Adoption Showcase" on our rescue runway! Local animal shelters and rescue groups will be on site with adoptable dogs, we'll tell you about the pups & they will walk on the Red Carpet!

Joe Frazz

You & your dog can attend the 1pm BlueClaws game with the purchase of a game ticket and “Paw Pass!”

For tickets and info, visit Blueclaws.com!

Don't forget to check out our Rock N' Ruff adoptables- This week- Susie and Tripp

https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff - And all of our adoptable dogs.

Opt To Adopt

Terrie Carr

BarkBark In The Park
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Breaking Benjamin Three Days Grace 9-10-25_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: WDHA Presents: Breaking Benjamin and Three Days GraceNick Polis
Ice Nine Kills with logo Memorial Day Weekend 2025_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: WDHA Presents: Ice Nine Kills Sunday, May 25thNick Polis
Shinedown Releases The Video For “Dance Kid Dance”
105.5 WDHAShinedown Releases The Video For “Dance Kid Dance”Terrie Carr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect