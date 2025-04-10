Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 11-April 13

Live music, cinematic thrills, and spring-themed family events headline this weekend's agenda in New Jersey. From a performance by an iconic tribute band to movie showings accompanied by an orchestra and holiday train rides, there's something for everybody. Whether you want a big night out or a day of fun themed with the season, these events offer a variety of ways to enjoy the weekend.

Splintered Sunlight at The Stone Pony

What: Live Music with Splintered Sunlight

Live Music with Splintered Sunlight When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Where: The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park Cost: General Admission $25

Splintered Sunlight brings their signature Grateful Dead tribute to the Stone Pony, their New Jersey home for the past 30 years. Fronted by founding member Butchy Sochorow on lead guitar, the band delves into the Dead's catalog during back-to-back sets of fan favorites. Famous for its high-energy shows and dedicated following, it's a night of dancing, nostalgia, and timeless grooves with Splintered Sunlight.

New Jersey Symphony — "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Concert

What: New Jersey Symphony — "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Concert

New Jersey Symphony — "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Concert When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3 p.m. Where: New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark Cost: Tickets start at $38

Experience "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" like never before with the New Jersey Symphony. As the film plays in its entirety, the orchestra brings John Williams' epic score to life in real time, adding a new dimension to the action on screen. Follow the journey of Rey, Finn, and Poe as they join the Resistance to face the rise of the First Order in this unforgettable cinematic and musical event.

The Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt

What: The Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11 a.m., 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. (additional dates available)

Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11 a.m., 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. (additional dates available) Where: Delaware River Railroad, 38 Market St., Phillipsburg

Delaware River Railroad, 38 Market St., Phillipsburg Cost: Adult and Lap Sitter $20, Child $14, Child 2 and under $4

Hop aboard the Easter Bunny Train Ride for a festive journey along the scenic Delaware River, departing from the Historic District of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. This family-friendly adventure includes a visit from Mr. Bunny on the train and a stop at the historic Lime Kilns in Carpentersville. Kids can explore the Easter Egg Patch, snap photos with Mr. Bunny, and collect candy-filled eggs in a picturesque glade set against the backdrop of New Jersey's oldest lime kilns.

Other Events

New Jersey offers a variety of events this weekend, from sports matchups and seasonal festivals to family-friendly outings. You can enjoy live entertainment, explore themed experiences, and participate in spring celebrations: