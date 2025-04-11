Contests
On Mother’s Day, WDHA brings you the Mother of new bands – Mammoth WVH – for an intimate,  exclusive performance!

On Mother's Day, WDHA brings you the Mother of new bands - Mammoth WVH - for an intimate,  exclusive performance!

Wolfgang and band will rock a few tunes for the Jersey fans and we want you there! The ONLY way to go is to win your way in.

Tune-in to 105.5 WDHA or enter below for your chance to win.

Click HERE to check out ALL the upcoming events at Debonair Music Hall!

From 6:00am to 6:00pm on 4/14/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Twelve (12) random entrants will win a four-pack of tickets (4) to WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall, courtesy of WDHA. From 6:00am to 6:00pm on 4/16/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Twelve (12) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall, courtesy of WDHA. From 4/14/25 at 6:00am to 5/7/25 at 11:59pm, enter online for a chance to win a pair of tickets (2) to WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall, courtesy of WDHA. Twelve (12) online entrants will be randomly selected on 5/8/25. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

