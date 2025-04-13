All Mixed Up – New Bruce, Live Bongos
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has new music from Bruce Springsteen, and he premieres two songs from the forthcoming live album by the Bongos.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
So Tired - Eric Clapton
I Should Get Up - Teddy Thompson
I'm Only Sleeping - Rosanne Cash
Exhausted - Foo Fighters
Luck and Strange - David Gilmour
Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd
All Things Must Pass - George Harrison
Band On the Run - Paul McCartney & Wings
In the Congo - Bongos
Learning the Game - Richard Barone
Crying, Waiting, Hoping - Marshall Crenshaw
Me and Magdalena (version 2) - Monkees
Feel A Whole Lot Better - Tom Petty
Moon River - Nada Surf
Down To Joy - Van Morrison
Paris - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen
Spare Parts - Bruce Springsteen
Mambo Sun - Bongos
Jeepster - T-Rex
Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star
If She Knew What She Wants - Bangles
Pretty Persuasion - R.E.M.
She Knows What She Wants - Foster and Lloyd
Water In the Clouds - Tisburys
Follow You - Glenn Burtnick
Remembering Clem Burke
Hanging On the Telephone - Blondie
One Way or Another - Blondie
Bang A Gong (live) - Blondie
If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Beach Boys
Walking In the Rain - Ronettes
I Can Hear Music - Beach Boys
After the Harvest - David Gray
Harvest Moon - Neil Young
Closing Theme - :"Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.