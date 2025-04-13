All Mixed Up – New Bruce, Live Bongos

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has new music from Bruce Springsteen, and he premieres two songs from the forthcoming live album by the Bongos.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

So Tired - Eric Clapton

I Should Get Up - Teddy Thompson

I'm Only Sleeping - Rosanne Cash

Exhausted - Foo Fighters

Luck and Strange - David Gilmour

Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

All Things Must Pass - George Harrison

Band On the Run - Paul McCartney & Wings

In the Congo - Bongos

Learning the Game - Richard Barone

Crying, Waiting, Hoping - Marshall Crenshaw

Me and Magdalena (version 2) - Monkees

Feel A Whole Lot Better - Tom Petty

Moon River - Nada Surf

Down To Joy - Van Morrison

Paris - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen

Spare Parts - Bruce Springsteen

Mambo Sun - Bongos

Jeepster - T-Rex

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks

When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star

If She Knew What She Wants - Bangles

Pretty Persuasion - R.E.M.

She Knows What She Wants - Foster and Lloyd

Water In the Clouds - Tisburys

Follow You - Glenn Burtnick

Remembering Clem Burke

Hanging On the Telephone - Blondie

One Way or Another - Blondie

Bang A Gong (live) - Blondie

If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Beach Boys

Walking In the Rain - Ronettes

I Can Hear Music - Beach Boys

After the Harvest - David Gray

Harvest Moon - Neil Young

Closing Theme - :"Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet