Wolfgang Van Halen is coming to Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck New Jersey for a special show. I thought we'd take a look at Amazing Mammoth WVH songs DHA fans would love to hear live!Today is Mammoth Monday here at WDHA. Wednesday? Well, that’s Wolfgang Wednesday of course. We are giving away a boatload of tickets both days and throughout the next few weeks to our WDHA Mammoth For Your Mama concert!

Wolfgang Van Halen and his band sound so good when they perform live. Plus,they are always super tight and filled with energy. They make the crowd want more and more every single time!When you think of Wolf, you realize that the young man is a genius and not just with songwriting. His playing and recording of all the music for the albums is epic too. He hears the arrangement in his head and is able to lay down a drum track, bass, guitar, and powerful vocals that sound silky smooth and are filled with emotion.

The debut Mammoth WVH album was amazing. There are so many catchy, melodic and rockin' tunes on that album. Then, with Mammoth II we got the guitars cranked up and in your face and more fun bangers are great riffs mixed with powerful drumming.

As they get set to rock Debonair Music Hall with DHA listeners this Mother’s Day, I don’t know what song I’m most excited to hear. I will tell you there are a few that I know I want to get. No matter the setlist, it’s bound to be an epic performance, leaving the audience wanting more. And Debonair in Teaneck is a cool venue! The sound is clear and loud, and it’s a nice intimate sort of setting. This is an exclusive event too, meaning it won’t be jam packed with some people who barely know what’s going on. This is going to be a group of die hard Mammoth fans looking to spend time with DHA listeners and hear some fantastic music. You can’t beat it!

Here's Amazing Mammoth WVH songs DHA fans would love to hear live!

HORRIBLY RIGHT: What a cool opening riff. Powerful, Heavy, and rockin'. It's a great tune for a live show with a head bopping, toe tapping Chorus!

2. TAKE A BOW: I was just talking to our own Terrie Carr about how awesome this song is. It's got a hypnotic intro and really killer vocals from Wolf! That Hook is Stadium Anthem quality.

3. MR. ED: This one is all about the melody. It's a catchy tune that you can easily sing along with. Lots of fun!!

4. OPTIMIST: This one's got a unique groove and killer drums. And once again, can the chorus get any bigger. It's infectious and emotional and very cool!