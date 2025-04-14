Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Amazing Mammoth WVH Songs DHA Fans Would Love To Hear Live

Wolfgang Van Halen is coming to Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck New Jersey for a special show. I thought we’d take a look at Amazing Mammoth WVH songs DHA fans…

Mike Anthony
Wolfgang Van Halen playing guitar on stage

Wolfgang Van Halen- Starland Ballroom- November 7. 2023

Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

Wolfgang Van Halen is coming to Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck New Jersey for a special show. I thought we'd take a look at Amazing Mammoth WVH songs DHA fans would love to hear live!Today is Mammoth Monday here at WDHA.  Wednesday?  Well, that’s Wolfgang Wednesday of course.  We are giving away a boatload of tickets both days and throughout the next few weeks to our WDHA Mammoth For Your Mama concert!

Wolfgang Van Halen and his band sound so good when they perform live. Plus,they are always super tight and filled with energy.  They make the crowd want more and more every single time!When you think of Wolf, you realize that the young man is a genius and not just with songwriting. His playing and recording of all the music for the albums is epic too.  He hears the arrangement in his head and is able to lay down a drum track, bass, guitar, and powerful vocals that sound silky smooth and are filled with emotion.

The debut Mammoth WVH album was amazing.  There are so many catchy, melodic and rockin' tunes on that album.  Then, with Mammoth II we got the guitars cranked up and in your face and more fun bangers are great riffs mixed with powerful drumming.

As they get set to rock Debonair Music Hall with DHA listeners this Mother’s Day, I don’t know what song I’m most excited to hear. I will tell you there are a few that I know I want to get. No matter the setlist, it’s bound to be an epic performance, leaving the audience wanting more.  And Debonair in Teaneck is a cool venue! The sound is clear and loud, and it’s a nice intimate sort of setting. This is an exclusive event too, meaning it won’t be jam packed with some people who barely know what’s going on.  This is going to be a group of die hard Mammoth fans looking to spend time with DHA listeners and hear some fantastic music.  You can’t beat it!

Here's Amazing Mammoth WVH songs DHA fans would love to hear live!

  1. HORRIBLY RIGHT: What a cool opening riff. Powerful, Heavy, and rockin'. It's a great tune for a live show with a head bopping, toe tapping Chorus!

2. TAKE A BOW: I was just talking to our own Terrie Carr about how awesome this song is. It's got a hypnotic intro and really killer vocals from Wolf! That Hook is Stadium Anthem quality.

3. MR. ED: This one is all about the melody. It's a catchy tune that you can easily sing along with. Lots of fun!!

4. OPTIMIST: This one's got a unique groove and killer drums. And once again, can the chorus get any bigger. It's infectious and emotional and very cool!

5. ANOTHER CELEBRATION AT THE END OF THE WORLD: Upbeat and rocking. A real banger that we get a TON of requests for at WDHA. It's a fun one in concert too!

Mammoth WVHRock SongsWolfgang Van Halen
Mike AnthonyWriter
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
Related Stories
The Go-Go’s Joined by Billie Joe Armstrong During Coachella Set
MusicThe Go-Go’s Joined by Billie Joe Armstrong During Coachella SetErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Brian May Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella During Benson Boone Set
MusicBrian May Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella During Benson Boone SetErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Green Day: Recap of Their Epic Coachella Weekend 1 Set
MusicGreen Day: Recap of Their Epic Coachella Weekend 1 SetErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect