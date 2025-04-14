ENTER ONLINE: Jet

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jet at the Rooftop @ Pier 17 in New York on Friday, May 30th!

Australian rockers Jet got their start in 2001, founded by brothers Nic and Chris Cester alongside Cameron Muncey. The trio became a quartet in 2002 with the addition of Mark Wilson and the group has remained unchanged since. Their debut album Get Born (2003) was met with extremely positive reviews and did similarly well on the charts, topping the Australian and Austrian albums charts. The album is also certified in seven different countries, including Platinum in Argentina, Canada, the UK, and the US, as well as 8-times Platinum in Australia. The album also features their biggest hit to date in “Are You Gonna be My Girl”.

Jet would release two more albums in Shine On (2006) and Shaka Rock (2009), both of which became top 5 albums in Australia. These albums would spawn the top 20 singles “Look What You’ve Done”, “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”, and “She’s a Genius”. During the 2004 ARIA Music Awards, they won six awards due to the success of Get Born, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Single of the Year, Breakthrough Artist – Album, and Breakthrough Artist – Single.

Despite the band’s success, Jet broke up in 2012 without any public reason given. The breakup didn’t last very long, as in 2016 they announced that, not only were they going to reform, but they were going to be opening for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band the following summer. In 2019, the group dissolved again, however it was short lived once again, as Nic teased a second reunion in 2022 with an official announcement coming in 2023. Nic’s teasing also mentioned that the band had been sharing ideas for a new album, with a 2024 update stating they had begun working on it with a wide, tentative release window of 2025.

