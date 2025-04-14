ENTER ONLINE: Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert at the State Theatre NJ on Friday, May 2nd!

Two of the biggest names of 1980’s media Jim Henson and George Lucas joined forces to create the 1986 musical fantasy film Labyrinth. Starring David Bowie as Jareth and Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, the film underperformed in the United States, barely grossing half of its $25 million budget. Its theatrical success came more in the UK and overseas markets, grossing just over $34 million worldwide.

Usually, a performance like that in theaters leads to a film fading into obscurity. However, Labyrinth became more and more successful with home video sales and TV broadcasts, building a cult following. Thanks to this underground success, the movie has been adapted into a number of different formats, including video games, board games, and comics. It has even led to a sequel being announced in 2016 that has been tossed around in development hell since, with the current writer and director being Robert Eggers of Nosferatu (2024) fame.

Labyrinth features 16-year-old Sarah who, in a moment of high-emotion, wishes her baby brother Toby to be taken away by the goblins in a book titled The Labyrinth. When the wish comes true and the Goblin King Jareth takes Toby away, Sarah is tasked with saving him. Jareth gives her 13 hours to solve his last labyrinth and find Toby else he will be transformed into a goblin forever.

Along the way, she encounters fantastical creatures played by Jim Henson’s masterfully crafted puppets. She forms an adventuring party in the dwarf Hoggle, troll Ludo, and anthropomorphic fox terrier Sir Didymus and together work their way through the labyrinth to find toby.

