ENTER ONLINE: Mark Normand

Stand-up comedian Mark Normand was born in 1983 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He got his start doing stand-up in his hometown of New Orleans in 2006. After building his following in his local area he began to branch out, eventually touring clubs and colleges across the United States.

Things began to pick up for Mark Normand in 2011, when he was picked as one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” at 2011’s New York Comedy Festival. The following year he gained even more recognition as an up-and-coming comedian, being considered one of the “Best New Comedians (of) 2012” by Esquire and one of Time Out New York’s “21 New York Comedy Scene Linchpins”. He was also featured on an episode of John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show on Comedy Central that same year.

In 2014, Comedy Central brought Mark Normand back onto their channel for a half-hour special, part of their The Half Hour series. The same year, he continued working with Comedy Central, releasing the album Still Got It on their record label. This partnership continued, with 2017 seeing the release of his special Don’t Be Yourself, as well as a handful of appearances on the show Inside Amy Schumer.

Mark Normand has released another two specials in 2020’s Out to Lunch and 2023’s Soup to Nuts. On top of his touring and specials, Mark has also appeared at numerous comedy festivals, including the Boston Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

