Garden State K9 Is A Great Experience For You (and your dog)
Garden State K9 Offers So Much For Our Dogs
It's Terrie Carr and as you know i have a commitment to a "pet friendly" New Jersey, Helping dogs get adopted, highlighting pet friendly local businesses an showcasing places that help us be better pet parents.
One of those places is Garden State K9- On Rt. 10 in Succasunna - https://gardenstatek9.com- One of the coolest places for your pup to learn "K9 Good Citizenship".
Their Mantra-
"Garden State K9 provides progressive, result-oriented dog training services for both pet and working dogs. For over fifteen years, we have been providing high quality training services for dogs across the globe. We are passionate about teaching dogs and assisting our clients in reaching their goals in pet obedience, competitive venues and in their respective working roles. Our proven methods achieve positive results and we take great pride in our ability to enrich the lives of dogs and their owners."
I recently took a trip to this impressive, loving, large, clean facility to catch up with owner Michelle, who kindly lent us the space to film for Rock N' Ruff with Susie and Tripp from Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, and also resident Rudy who had been receiving training at Garden State K9 and has since been adopted! (Much in part to the training he received I'm sure) - Garden State K9 does a variety of things to help our shelter and rescue community (including training, opening their space for shelter events such as photos with Santa and more) and I LOVE that. What a fantastic part of our community!
Check Out My Video Visit To Garden State K9
And Our Rock N' Ruff Video with Susie and Tripp
Some Of Garden State K9's Offerings
Top Dog
Day Training
Group Classes
Doggie Daycare
Private Lessons
Summer Camp (Seasonal)
Group Play
Agility and Scent Work
And More.
We can't wait to go back!
With Owner Michelle McMahon
With Michelle, Sunny and Student "Rudy" who was adopted
For more of our Rock N' Ruff rescues visit - https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/
Opt To Adopt!
Terrie Carr