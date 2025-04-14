Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Garden State K9 Is A Great Experience For You (and your dog)

Garden State K9 Offers So Much For Our Dogs It’s Terrie Carr and as you know i have a commitment to a “pet friendly” New Jersey, Helping dogs get adopted,…

Terrie Carr
TC Collection

Garden State K9 Offers So Much For Our Dogs

It's Terrie Carr and as you know i have a commitment to a "pet friendly" New Jersey, Helping dogs get adopted, highlighting pet friendly local businesses an showcasing places that help us be better pet parents.

One of those places is Garden State K9- On Rt. 10 in Succasunna - https://gardenstatek9.com- One of the coolest places for your pup to learn "K9 Good Citizenship".

Their Mantra-

"Garden State K9 provides progressive, result-oriented dog training services for both pet and working dogs.  For over fifteen years, we have been providing high quality training services for dogs across the globe.  We are passionate about teaching dogs and assisting our clients in reaching their goals in pet obedience, competitive venues and in their respective working roles. Our proven methods achieve positive results and we take great pride in our ability to enrich the lives of dogs and their owners."

I recently took a trip to this impressive, loving, large, clean facility to catch up with owner Michelle, who kindly lent us the space to film for Rock N' Ruff with Susie and Tripp from Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, and also resident Rudy who had been receiving training at Garden State K9 and has since been adopted! (Much in part to the training he received I'm sure) - Garden State K9 does a variety of things to help our shelter and rescue community (including training, opening their space for shelter events such as photos with Santa and more) and I LOVE that. What a fantastic part of our community!

Check Out My Video Visit To Garden State K9

And Our Rock N' Ruff Video with Susie and Tripp

Some Of Garden State K9's Offerings

Top Dog

Day Training

Group Classes

Doggie Daycare

Private Lessons

Summer Camp (Seasonal)

Group Play

Agility and Scent Work

And More.

We can't wait to go back!

TC Collection

With Owner Michelle McMahon

TC Collection

With Michelle, Sunny and Student "Rudy" who was adopted

For more of our Rock N' Ruff rescues visit - https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

Opt To Adopt!

Terrie Carr

Garden State K9Rock N RuffRock N Ruff RoundtableTerrie Carrwdha
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Jet 5-30-25_Featured
ContestsENTER ONLINE: JetNick Polis
The Offspring 8-2-25_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: The OffspringNick Polis
The Black Keys 8-13-25_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: The Black KeysNick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect