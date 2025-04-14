WIN ON-AIR: The Black Keys

Listen to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Black Keys at Forest Hills Stadium on Wednesday, August 13th !

The Black Keys, hailing from Akron Ohio in 2001, are a band of two— vocalist and guitarist, Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The band initially gained traction from the underground garage rock scene, and their unique sound quickly gained traction. The music of The Black Keys is characterized best as gritty and retro, with elements of blues, garage, and soul.

The first sign of success they received came from their fourth album Brothers (2010), which featured a hit single “Tighten Up”, and earned them three Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Music Album. The album that followed, El Camino (2011), further solidified their mainstream success.

Their influence in the modern rock and alternative scene is unassailable and helped to reintroduce mainstream audiences' interests in blues and garage rock aesthetics in a contemporary context. Their success has paved the way for not only blues-infused rock, but other sub-genres of music that almost seem unlikely.

Throughout their 20-year career, The Black Keys have sold millions of records, headlined major music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, and have consistently received critical acclaim for their albums and live performances. They are set to tour this year with an upcoming album to be released on April 5th, 2024, titled Ohio Players.

The legacy of the Black Keys will be one of reinvigorating a genre, achieving mainstream success without disparaging character, and maintaining their authentic selves. Their impact has re-shaped a genre and will lead to inspiring a new generation of musicians worldwide.

The band will be touring the US alongside special guest Gary Clark Jr.

