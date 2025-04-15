Rumors are turning into facts. Seems like the band Weezer is up to something that was mere speculation earlier. Now, A Weezer movie is coming!

Maybe you remember hearing the rumors last fall. According to some folks, Weezer was doing a movie. It seems those rumors are turning out to be true. How do we know that? Well, basically it’s because of Ben Schwartz, who's an actor. He has appeared on Parks and Recreation and most recently has been the voice of Sonic The Hedgehog. He showed up at one of the last stops on Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour last year. While he was on stage, a Camera crew followed him and he was working the crowd. It seemed like he was giving instructions on how to react to scenes that were being filmed….or something like that! LOL.

This past Saturday Rivers Cuomo told the Coachella audience, “We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA the last couple weeks.” So something is definitely happening. Which is great. The only issue? What is it exactly? That’s what we don’t know at all!

Now what I would be more than fine with is a concert film. Maybe with a small, quick story tied throughout performance footage……think “Through The Never.” Weezer sounds great live and they are always fun to watch. It would be cool to have their complete performance captured.

However, what I think they could do, and this will sound weird, is actually make a fictitious movie. Maybe it could have their music as the soundtrack, maybe not. But if you went to the Voyage Of The Blue Planet tour you got to see what a cool story Weezer could tell. The show was amazing. They had to fight off aliens and navigate through meteorites to travel in their spaceship to get back to the Blue Planet. It was so fun and featured really cool video footage on large screens throughout the performance.

Weezer is one of those bands that could bring back movies with the actual story being the main focal point from artists. I’m kind of hoping this is what they do. Than again, if not, at least we’ll get their concert footage filmed for posterity. Oh and apparently there's a "filmed merchandise signing” coming up on April 21st for this project. Fans can participate if they’re willing to sign an NDA and wait for a long time.