Billy Morrison On The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition and Collaborating With Ozzy Osbourne

Billy Morrison Is THE Guitar Players Guitar Player

It's Terrie Carr and meeting new musical inspirations is such a great part of the Reconnect With Rockers exoerience and Billy Morrison was one of those people. Billy is a huge talent and has a swagger, humor and humility (swagger and humility don't always fit together!) that made him of of the most interesting and charming conversations I've had on the series. And his talent is massive. Everyone wants to work with Billy Morrison.

The Morrison Project

Is a collection of songs that not only includes the "King Of Cool" guitar swagger-master Billy Morrison, but also rock legends Steve Vai, Ozzy Osbourne, the incredible Corey Taylor, Four Non Blondes musical chameleon Linda Perry, Run DMC, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens and more. You may have heard "Crack Cocaine" Featuring Ozzy and Now "Gods Of Rock and Roll" bot on WDHA.

 The Deluxe EditioN also includes never-before-heard remixes and demos – including the demo of the #1 rock tune “Crack Cocaine” –and “Gods of Rock and Roll,” featuring Ozzy, Steve Stevens with a massive orchestra.

The deluxe vinyl edition features- 3-Sided, 2 LP set on sapphire and golden pearl color vinyl.

Tracklist:
1. Drowning
2. Crack Cocaine (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
3. It's Come To This
4. The Ayes Have It (ft. Al Jourgensen & John 5)
5. Dystopia
6. Incite The Watch (ft. Corey Taylor & Steve Vai).
7. Puppets On A String
8. Just Like A Movie (ft. Run-DMC & Persia Numan)
9. The Sound Of Freedom
10. Mr. Dream (ft. Billy Idol & Steve Stevens)
11. We Are The Dead
12. Chasing Shadows (ft. Linda Perry).
13. Crack Cocaine - Original Demo (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
14. Crack Cocaine - Distribution Remix (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
15. Phenomenon (ft. Cypress Hill)
16. Gods Of Rock N Roll - Orchestral (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
17. Dystopia - Vive Le' Rock ReMix
18. We Are The Dead - Youth Dub Remix.

Check Out The Amazing Gods Of Rock and Roll Video

Thanks for the hang Billy- and for your gift to Ozzy too.... what a beautiful performance.

For more of my interview content- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
