Billy Morrison On The Morrison Project Deluxe Edition and Collaborating With Ozzy Osbourne
Billy Morrison Is THE Guitar Players Guitar Player
It's Terrie Carr and meeting new musical inspirations is such a great part of the Reconnect With Rockers exoerience and Billy Morrison was one of those people. Billy is a huge talent and has a swagger, humor and humility (swagger and humility don't always fit together!) that made him of of the most interesting and charming conversations I've had on the series. And his talent is massive. Everyone wants to work with Billy Morrison.
The Morrison Project
Is a collection of songs that not only includes the "King Of Cool" guitar swagger-master Billy Morrison, but also rock legends Steve Vai, Ozzy Osbourne, the incredible Corey Taylor, Four Non Blondes musical chameleon Linda Perry, Run DMC, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens and more. You may have heard "Crack Cocaine" Featuring Ozzy and Now "Gods Of Rock and Roll" bot on WDHA.
The Deluxe EditioN also includes never-before-heard remixes and demos – including the demo of the #1 rock tune “Crack Cocaine” –and “Gods of Rock and Roll,” featuring Ozzy, Steve Stevens with a massive orchestra.
The deluxe vinyl edition features- 3-Sided, 2 LP set on sapphire and golden pearl color vinyl.
Tracklist:
1. Drowning
2. Crack Cocaine (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
3. It's Come To This
4. The Ayes Have It (ft. Al Jourgensen & John 5)
5. Dystopia
6. Incite The Watch (ft. Corey Taylor & Steve Vai).
7. Puppets On A String
8. Just Like A Movie (ft. Run-DMC & Persia Numan)
9. The Sound Of Freedom
10. Mr. Dream (ft. Billy Idol & Steve Stevens)
11. We Are The Dead
12. Chasing Shadows (ft. Linda Perry).
13. Crack Cocaine - Original Demo (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
14. Crack Cocaine - Distribution Remix (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
15. Phenomenon (ft. Cypress Hill)
16. Gods Of Rock N Roll - Orchestral (ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens)
17. Dystopia - Vive Le' Rock ReMix
18. We Are The Dead - Youth Dub Remix.
Check Out The Amazing Gods Of Rock and Roll Video
Thanks for the hang Billy- and for your gift to Ozzy too.... what a beautiful performance.
Terrie Carr