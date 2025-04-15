Contests
Former Judas Priest Drummer Les Binks Dies, Band Pays Tribute

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Inductee Les Binks of Judas Priest speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Les Binks, former drummer for Judas Priest, has died. He was 73.

Judas Priest issued a joint statement saying, "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans.The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision -Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on....."

A cause of death for Binks was not disclosed.

View the post on Facebook


Binks served as Priest's drummer from 1977 to 1979 and had a guest stint in 2022. He appeared on two studio albums -- 1978's Stained Class and Killing Machine -- and on the 1979 live album Unleashed in the East.

Binks was included in the lineup of Judas Priest members who were honored in the Musical Excellence category of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class. During his remarks, Binks said, "Well, I'm going to keep this short and sweet. As you know, drummers are always the quiet ones in bands, unless, of course, you happen to be Keith Moon. I'm very, very honored to have this award tonight. I want to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame very much. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."


Judas Priest
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
