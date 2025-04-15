Former Judas Priest Drummer Les Binks Dies, Band Pays Tribute

Les Binks, former drummer for Judas Priest, has died. He was 73. Judas Priest issued a joint statement saying, "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans.The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision -Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on....." A cause of death for Binks was not disclosed.



Binks served as Priest's drummer from 1977 to 1979 and had a guest stint in 2022. He appeared on two studio albums -- 1978's Stained Class and Killing Machine -- and on the 1979 live album Unleashed in the East.



Binks was included in the lineup of Judas Priest members who were honored in the Musical Excellence category of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class. During his remarks, Binks said, "Well, I'm going to keep this short and sweet. As you know, drummers are always the quiet ones in bands, unless, of course, you happen to be Keith Moon. I'm very, very honored to have this award tonight. I want to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame very much. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."