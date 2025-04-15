Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Explains Why He Phased Out Guitar Solos

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Inductees Neil Peart, Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush speak on stage at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Alex Lifeson, the legendary Rush guitarist, has moved from showy solos to creating rich sound textures. His new band Envy Of None continues this direction with their second album, coming out March 28, 2025.

This musical shift began during Rush's final studio recordings. Both "Snakes & Arrows" from 2007 and "Clockwork Angels" in 2012 showed the beginning of Lifeson's move away from complex guitar solos.

"I wanted to avoid drawing too much attention to them," said Lifeson

"I don't know, maybe I was thinking crazy, but it just seemed that way at the time. So, going into this Envy Of None, the music was so different. I just wanted to be in the background. And my job was to be a part of this thing. Not this guy from Rush.”