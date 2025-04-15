Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Explains Why He Phased Out Guitar Solos
Alex Lifeson, the legendary Rush guitarist, has moved from showy solos to creating rich sound textures. His new band Envy Of None continues this direction with their second album, coming…
Alex Lifeson, the legendary Rush guitarist, has moved from showy solos to creating rich sound textures. His new band Envy Of None continues this direction with their second album, coming out March 28, 2025.
This musical shift began during Rush's final studio recordings. Both "Snakes & Arrows" from 2007 and "Clockwork Angels" in 2012 showed the beginning of Lifeson's move away from complex guitar solos.
"I wanted to avoid drawing too much attention to them," said Lifeson
"I don't know, maybe I was thinking crazy, but it just seemed that way at the time. So, going into this Envy Of None, the music was so different. I just wanted to be in the background. And my job was to be a part of this thing. Not this guy from Rush.”
The upcoming "Stygian Waves" focuses on collective band sound. The days of spotlight-grabbing solos are gone - replaced by atmospheric tones and dreamlike sounds that showcase a new side of Lifeson's creativity.