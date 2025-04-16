Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week Is Here – Thank You ACO’s
Animal Control Officers Are Rockstars
ACO's Rock! The days of the "Dog Catcher" are long over, and this week we recognize the amazing "Animal Cops" who help make our community a better place.
It's Terrie Carr, and I'm so honored to know and work on Rock N' Ruff with some of New Jersey's most awesome ACO's! Their job is rewarding, dangerous, selfless, and BUSY!
What Does An Animal Control Officer Do?
The definition is simple- Animal Control Officers enforce local animal control ordinances, protect public health and safety, and ensure the humane treatment of animals. The jo,b however, involves so much more.
The job is about people as well as animals. Helping the community and alleviating the problem of homeless pets.
I caught up with my friend, ACO Sunny Nowell, who explained the job and answered some listener questions about Animal Control for us.
Animal Control Officers Often Work In The Shelter Community
One of the most amazing ACOs in the Morris County Area is Meredith Petrillo from Denville, who also runs the Denville Animal Shelter and teaches classes to help our future "Animal Cops" learn the job and get their certification. Meredith recently joined me for a segment to discuss her job and responsibilities.
I personally want to thank all of the local Animal Control Officers, past and present, that I have worked with in developing my Rock N' Ruff program. They have been teachers, friends, and I've even adopted animals that have been in their care. Thank you to the ACOs who saved Rosie and her family from a terrible life.
It has been an education beyond Rock and Roll for me, which is a huge part of my life.
Thank you for all you do for our communities.