Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week Is Here – Thank You ACO’s

Animal Control Officers Are Rockstars ACO’s Rock! The days of the “Dog Catcher” are long over, and this week we recognize the amazing “Animal Cops” who help make our community…

Terrie Carr
Sunny w/ Bones

With ACO Sunny Nowell Shelter Manager at Randolph Regional Animal Shelter with “Bones” – Sunny is wonderful to work with in finding the perfect fit for you.

Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

Animal Control Officers Are Rockstars

ACO's Rock! The days of the "Dog Catcher" are long over, and this week we recognize the amazing "Animal Cops" who help make our community a better place.

It's Terrie Carr, and I'm so honored to know and work on Rock N' Ruff with some of New Jersey's most awesome ACO's! Their job is rewarding, dangerous, selfless, and BUSY!

What Does An Animal Control Officer Do?

The definition is simple- Animal Control Officers enforce local animal control ordinances, protect public health and safety, and ensure the humane treatment of animals. The jo,b however, involves so much more.

The job is about people as well as animals. Helping the community and alleviating the problem of homeless pets.

I caught up with my friend, ACO Sunny Nowell, who explained the job and answered some listener questions about Animal Control for us.

Animal Control Officers Often Work In The Shelter Community

One of the most amazing ACOs in the Morris County Area is Meredith Petrillo from Denville, who also runs the Denville Animal Shelter and teaches classes to help our future "Animal Cops" learn the job and get their certification. Meredith recently joined me for a segment to discuss her job and responsibilities.

Check Out Our Adoptables on Rock N' Ruff- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

Including this week's Dynamic Duo - Susie and Tripp-

And Our Latest Rockstar Rescue - McCaffrey

I personally want to thank all of the local Animal Control Officers, past and present, that I have worked with in developing my Rock N' Ruff program. They have been teachers, friends, and I've even adopted animals that have been in their care. Thank you to the ACOs who saved Rosie and her family from a terrible life.

It has been an education beyond Rock and Roll for me, which is a huge part of my life.

Thank you for all you do for our communities.

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA's Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! Terrie's passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N' Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
