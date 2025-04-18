ENTER ONLINE: Alice Cooper and Judas Priest

WDHA's Metal with the Mikes is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Alice Cooper and Judas Priest with special guest Corrosion of Conformity at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday, September 26th!

Alice Cooper, born Vincent Damon Furnier of Detroit Michigan is a singer, songwriter, and actor with a successful career for over 6 decades. “Alice Cooper” originated in Pheonix, Arizona, as a band of 5 with Furnier as the frontman lead vocalist (and later adopting Alice Cooper as a stage name), with Glen Buxton on lead guitar, Dennis Dunaway on bass guitar and backing vocals, Michael Bruce as rhythm guitar, Neal Smith on drums.

Since switching from a band to the solo act titled Alice Cooper, Cooper’s backing band has undergone many changes. The list of musicians that have played with the group is endless, from session musicians to touring to full-time members. Some of the biggest names Cooper brought into the fold include King Crimson’s Tony Levin, Elton John’s Davey Johnstone, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Kip Winger from Winger. Currently, his band is made up of Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, and Nita Strauss.

Cooper experimented with several musical styles but is most known for his work in the hard rock and heavy metal industry by helping shape the sound of these genres, he has also been given the credit of introducing horror imagery into the rock and roll scene. Alice Cooper is notorious for his showmanship and ability to stage a giant production, he puts on a show with many props, pyrotechnics, and gruesome imagery—he pulls much of his inspiration from genres of horror, macabre, vaudeville, and garage rock.

Throughout his career, Alice Cooper has released 29 albums between his “solo” work and work as a band. In that time, he has had countless hits including “School’s Out”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “I’m Eighteen”, “Feed My Frankenstein”, “Welcome To My Nightmare”, and “Elected”. Out of the 29 albums, 2 are certified Gold by the RIAA and 7 are certified platinum. Even as a 77-year-old, Cooper has no intention of retiring, as his most recent album Road was released in 2023, and has openly said he has another in the works.

Judas Priest is an English heavy metal band formed in Birmingham in 1969. Often ranked as one of the greatest metal bands to have existed, they have sold over 50 million albums since their inception that span their whopping catalog of 19 studio albums. Their name was based off Bob Dylan’s 1967 song “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest.”

Although their debut album was 1974’s Rocka Rolla, Judas Priest did not achieve mainstream success until their 1980 album, British Steel. Their sixth studio album featured hits such as “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight,” and “United.” With this release, they became a band with plenty of radio airplay. Screaming for Vengeance was released in 1982, went double Platinum, and featured another radio hit for the group, “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’.”

Their stage presence and high energy performances became influence for writer-director Rob Reiner, who used a performance of theirs to form the basis for his 1984 cult-classic film, This is Spinal Tap. By the 90s, Judas Priest amplified their stage presence, with lead vocalist Rob Halford coming out on stage wearing leather clothes and sunglasses, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Judas Priest brought new meaning to the heavy metal scene.

In 2020, Judas Priest celebrated their 50th anniversary, although their touring was pushed back to 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band was honored in 2022, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as receiving the Musical Excellence Award. Their newest album, Invincible Shield, was released in March of 2024 to high praise and even a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance with "Crown of Horns". Current members include Ian Hill, Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Scott Travis, and Richie Faulkner.

