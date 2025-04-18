Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rock N’ Ruff with McCaffrey From Northstar Pet Rescue

Rock N’ Ruff Is Back With Rockstar Rescue McCaffrey It’s Terrie Carr and I’m so happy to bring you another amazing dog that needs a family to call his own….

Terrie Carr
TC Collection

Rock N' Ruff Is Back With Rockstar Rescue McCaffrey

It's Terrie Carr and I'm so happy to bring you another amazing dog that needs a family to call his own.

Meet McCaffrey from Northstar Pet Rescue based out of Boonton/North Jersey.

McCaffrey Has A Sad Story

This gorgeous Great Pyrenees was living a lonely life as an outside dog with no love and care. He finally made his way to Northstar Pet Rescue a few years ago and was quickly adopted and became a well adjusted family member, enjoying the good life. Unfortunately, the family's living situation changed and McCaffrey has found himself back at Northstar. He is confused and heartbroken. I loved meeting him and spending time getting to know this big, gentle boy. Well behaved, loyal, gentle and so beautiful, I'm hoping we can help him find a happy home who will cherish him.

TC Collection

About The Great Pyrenees

The Pyrenees are large dogs, McCaffrey is close to 80lbs and they can be gentle guard dogs, who were bred to guard the farms. While every dog is unique, McCaffrey is a perfect Pyrenees. He would love a second chance at a new life. For info lease reach out to Northstar Pet Rescue- https://www.northstarpets.org

And if you are looking for a smaller pup, Northstar has many potential best friends to choose from.

TC Collection

Don't forget to check out our bonded pair - Susie and Tripp too (below) and tell your friends- Two pups are better than one!

And all of our adoptables on the Rock N' Ruff Page- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

Thanks for supporting animal rescue and be sure to follow me on Instagram for more TC Pet fun!

https://www.instagram.com/tcrockdog

Opt To Adopt!

Terrie Carr

Great PyreneesNorthstar Pet RescueRock N RuffTerrie Carr
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Garden State K9 Is A Great Experience For You (and your dog)
105.5 WDHAGarden State K9 Is A Great Experience For You (and your dog)Terrie Carr
Ready To Bark In The Park? Bring Your Pup For A Minor League Game
105.5 WDHAReady To Bark In The Park? Bring Your Pup For A Minor League GameTerrie Carr
Badflower Releases “Paws” – Josh Katz’s Love Letter To His Best Friend
105.5 WDHABadflower Releases “Paws” – Josh Katz’s Love Letter To His Best FriendTerrie Carr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect