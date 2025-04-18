Rock N’ Ruff with McCaffrey From Northstar Pet Rescue
Rock N’ Ruff Is Back With Rockstar Rescue McCaffrey It’s Terrie Carr and I’m so happy to bring you another amazing dog that needs a family to call his own….
It's Terrie Carr and I'm so happy to bring you another amazing dog that needs a family to call his own.
Meet McCaffrey from Northstar Pet Rescue based out of Boonton/North Jersey.
McCaffrey Has A Sad Story
This gorgeous Great Pyrenees was living a lonely life as an outside dog with no love and care. He finally made his way to Northstar Pet Rescue a few years ago and was quickly adopted and became a well adjusted family member, enjoying the good life. Unfortunately, the family's living situation changed and McCaffrey has found himself back at Northstar. He is confused and heartbroken. I loved meeting him and spending time getting to know this big, gentle boy. Well behaved, loyal, gentle and so beautiful, I'm hoping we can help him find a happy home who will cherish him.
About The Great Pyrenees
The Pyrenees are large dogs, McCaffrey is close to 80lbs and they can be gentle guard dogs, who were bred to guard the farms. While every dog is unique, McCaffrey is a perfect Pyrenees. He would love a second chance at a new life. For info lease reach out to Northstar Pet Rescue- https://www.northstarpets.org
And if you are looking for a smaller pup, Northstar has many potential best friends to choose from.
Opt To Adopt!
