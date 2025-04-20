All Mixed Up – More New Music From Bruce, Plus John Cafferty, Jake Thistle

Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up, we're premiering another new song from Bruce Springsteen, plus new tracks from Jake Thistle, and John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Oh Happy Day - Edwin Hawkins Singers

My Sweet Lord - George Harrison

Rise Up - Works Progress Administration

Rise Up Singing - Paul Weller

Palisades - John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Down On Broadway) - Billy Joel

Viva la Vida - Coldplay

Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle

All the Time In the World - Beth Nielsen Chapman

American Equator - Pete Mancini

Something That You Said - Bangles

Brooklyn (Owes the Charmer Under Me - Steely Dan

Let's Go - Cars

Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw

Veronica - Elvis Costello

Miles Behind - Bill Lloyd

Steppin' Out - Joe Jackson

I'll Stand By You - Bruce Springsteen

For A Dancer - Jackson Browne

One of These Things First - Nick Drake

Bad (Songs of Surrender) - U2

So Holy - Soraia

Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty

Drown In My Own Tears - Smithereens

I Want You (She's So Heavy) - Beatles

Mambo Sun - Bongos

20th Century Boy - Def Leppard

Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen

There's A Place In the World For A Gambler - Dan Fogelberg

Water In the Clouds - Tisburys

Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House

A Dream Goes On Forever - Todd Rundgren

Flowers For Cynthia - Grip Weeds

Isn't It Time - Babys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet