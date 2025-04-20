Contests
All Mixed Up – More New Music From Bruce, Plus John Cafferty, Jake Thistle

Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up, we're premiering another new song from Bruce Springsteen, plus new tracks from Jake Thistle, and John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Oh Happy Day - Edwin Hawkins Singers
My Sweet Lord - George Harrison
Rise Up - Works Progress Administration
Rise Up Singing - Paul Weller

Palisades - John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band
Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Down On Broadway) - Billy Joel
Viva la Vida - Coldplay

Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle
All the Time In the World - Beth Nielsen Chapman
American Equator - Pete Mancini
Something That You Said - Bangles
Brooklyn (Owes the Charmer Under Me - Steely Dan
Let's Go - Cars
Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw
Veronica - Elvis Costello
Miles Behind - Bill Lloyd
Steppin' Out - Joe Jackson

I'll Stand By You - Bruce Springsteen
For A Dancer - Jackson Browne
One of These Things First - Nick Drake
Bad (Songs of Surrender) - U2

So Holy - Soraia
Runnin' Down A Dream - Tom Petty
Drown In My Own Tears - Smithereens
I Want You (She's So Heavy) - Beatles
Mambo Sun - Bongos
20th Century Boy - Def Leppard

Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen
There's A Place In the World For A Gambler - Dan Fogelberg

Water In the Clouds - Tisburys
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
A Dream Goes On Forever - Todd Rundgren
Flowers For Cynthia - Grip Weeds
Isn't It Time - Babys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

