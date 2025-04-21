ENTER ONLINE: Gene Simmons Band

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Gene Simmons Band at the Wellmont Theater on Tuesday, May 6th!

Gene Simmons is an international rock legend and co-founder of KISS, America’s #1 gold record award-winning group of all time in all categories (RIAA). As a serial entrepreneur, Simmons has achieved success that reaches far beyond his music career, extending into television, film, publishing, merchandising, restaurants, consumer products and more.

Simmons’ was inspired to become a rock star when he saw a televised performance by the Beatles. He put his first band together, The Missing Links, with classmates while attending Joseph Pulitzer Middle School.

After middle school and throughout high school, Simmons formed several bands including The Long Island Sounds, and Bullfrog Bheer. He met fellow KISS co-founder Paul Stanley in 1970 and they formed their first attempt at a band, Wicked Lester. Though the band developed a prominent following in the New York rock scene, Simmons worked several odd jobs to make additional money, including a position as a 6th grade teacher in Spanish Harlem and serving as an assistant to an editor at Vogue magazine.

In the winter of 1972, with a desire to create the “ultimate” rock band, not just “another” rock band, Simmons and Stanley formed KISS with original band members Peter Criss and Paul "Ace" Frehley. Inspired by his love of comic books and horror films, Simmons conceived the concept of his face paint. The addition of elaborate costumes, frenetic stage performance and ostentatious concert effects catapulted KISS to international stardom and a coveted position as one of the most recognized rock and roll bands in the world.

Simmons’ keen business acumen has expanded the KISS brand beyond the stage. With more than 5,000 licensed/merchandised items, KISS has generated more money from merchandising and trademark deals than any other band in music history.

Since their inception, KISS has developed millions of fans around the world, also known as the KISS Army. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and in 1999 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In December of 2023, the band held its last two concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Simmons continues to hit the stage with his Gene Simmons’ Band, which in addition to Simmons includes Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil of MÖTLEY CRÜE), Zach Throne Mother Pearl, The Pink Floyd Experience, Cody Carpenter) and Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Sass Jordan, and Ozzy Osbourne).

Tickets are on sale now at wellmonttheater.com.

