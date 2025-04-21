ENTER ONLINE: The Struts

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Struts with special guests Dirty Honey at the Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday, August 20th!

British rock band The Struts has made a name for themselves in recent years with their dramatic stage presence and encapsulating performances. Formed in Derby, England in 2012, vocalist Luke Spiller and guitarist Adam Slack collaborated for years making music.

Spiller, who was raised in the Christian faith, wasn’t exposed to rock music until he found Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall album when he was seven. From there, Spiller began to form his own identity similar to that of Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger. Spiller and Slack recorded music for three years before recruiting friends (followed by bassist Jed Elliot and drummer Gethin Davies) and forming The Struts.

The Struts performed largely in the United Kingdom before they had the opportunity to open for the Rolling Stones and their audience of 80,000 fans. The band began performing festivals and other concert dates, with Zandra Rhodes designing Spiller’s wardrobe for the tour dates. Rhodes is known for her work designing clothes for Freddie Mercury of Queen.

Their debut studio album, Everybody Wants was released in the U.K. in 2014 to huge success and popularity. The Struts released an EP in the United States, but it wasn’t until their tour of the States sold out in minutes that they knew they had made it. Their single, “Could Have Been Me,” was Number one on the Spotify Top 50 and it also peaked in the Top 10 of the Alternative Charts.

Their television debut in the States was Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015. They continued to tour, opening for famous acts such as The Who, Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, and Foo Fighters. Another single of theirs’, “Body Talks,” was famously remixed and re-released with American singer-songwriter Kesha taking over some vocals. To date, The Struts have released four studio albums, including the most recent album Pretty Vicious (2023).

One of the fastest growing rock acts in modern rock and roll, Dirty Honey formed a mere six years ago in 2017 by Marc LaBelle, John Notto, Justin Smolian, and Corey Coverstone in Los Angeles. After showing off their track “When I’m Gone” to their friend and industry professional Mark DiDia, he jumped on board the Dirty Honey train as their manager and began setting up shows for the band, including opening for Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. When the track was finally released to the public, it didn’t just succeed, it absolutely dominated.

By the time October rolled around in 2019, “When I’m Gone” had spent 21 weeks on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart and became the first track by an unsigned band to reach the number one spot, and was also used as the theme song for WWE’s 2019 Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Dirty Honey's follow up single from the EP “Rolling 7s” came out, it too absolutely crushed it, reaching the number three spot on the same chart.

On top of breaking the charts, Dirty Honey has also been touring extensively, opening for bands like Skillet, Alter Bridge, Guns N’ Roses, and The Who, as well as playing several large festivals in the US. The band also found themselves on a co-headlining tour with another overnight success and WDHA favorite Mammoth WVH. The band has toured so much, that it is actually the reason that founding drummer Corey Coverstone gave for stepping down, whom the band replaced with Jaydon Bean.

Most recently, the band released their second album Can’t Find the Brakes in 2023, which performed very well with critics and fans alike. They also released the live album Mayhem and Revelry in early 2025, which was recorded over the course of their Can’t Find the Brakes world tour.

